184 Apartments for rent in Washington, DC with pool

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
20 Units Available
Capitol Hill
The Residences at Eastern Market
777 C St SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$4,274
1029 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,190
1471 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,010
1875 sqft
Blending into its eclectic Capitol Hill neighborhood, this apartment community has Capitol views, gas stoves and walk-in laundry rooms. With a rooftop pool and a Trader Joe's on the ground level, these apartments shine.
1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
114 Units Available
U-Street
901W
901 W Street Northwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,400
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hometown hero Duke Ellington famously said, “If it sounds good, it is good,” so how does this sound? 901W is the vibrant new epicenter of the historic and evolving Shaw neighborhood.
1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
29 Units Available
Navy Yard
1221 Van
1221 Van Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,755
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,870
1068 sqft
1221 Van is in the heart of one of D.C.’s most exciting neighborhoods. These new, luxury apartments feature breathtaking views of D.C.’s iconic monuments and the Anacostia River and immediate access to the waterfront Yards Park.
1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
61 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,780
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1079 sqft
Park Chelsea is the first building of the luxury apartment community called The Collective.
1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
35 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Agora at the Collective
800 New Jersey Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,985
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,405
1033 sqft
Agora is the second building of the luxury apartment community called The Collective. Located in the Capitol Riverfront at 800 New Jersey Ave SE Washington, DC, Agora boasts amenities such as an infinity pool, massage rooms, and golf simulator.
1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
56 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Station House
701 2nd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,755
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,015
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
987 sqft
Discover Station House – Washington, DC’s premier new address, designed for the way you want to live now.
1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
U-Street
The Shay
1921 8th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,833
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,977
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,448
1047 sqft
Stylish and contemporary apartments in a lively neighborhood packed with restaurants, bars and stores. Studio to two-bedroom units feature stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and patio/balcony. Gym, pool and parking on site. Pets are welcome.
1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
U-Street
Louis at 14th
1920 14th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,947
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,585
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,995
921 sqft
Pet-friendly U Street property near fine dining restaurants, cycle centers and Harrison Playground. Experience convenient onsite amenities, including a business center and concierge. Enjoy luxurious unit features, including hardwood floors and modern monochromatic stainless steel finishes.
1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
40 Units Available
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,756
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,889
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,114
1080 sqft
Close to Judiciary Square Metro and Union Station. Also near the Verizon Center and Gallery Place. Amenities include a rooftop swimming pool and lounge, yoga studio, and 24-hour fitness studio.
1 of 64

Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
61 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Flats 130 At Constitution Square
130 M St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,729
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,841
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,706
1122 sqft
Gleaming high-rise in hip NoMa neighborhood. Light-filled, contemporary apartments offer custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Property features interior courtyard with fire pits and BBQs, 24-hour gym and dog park. Close to Metro.
1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
51 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,808
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,180
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,316
1081 sqft
Insignia on M is located in the Navy Yard area of Washington, D.C. Amenities include 24-hour concierge, open floor plans and granite countertops. The community is in walking distance of local parks and restaurants.
1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
$
38 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
77H
77 H St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,840
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,015
1089 sqft
Located in the heart of D.C. A short walk from Judiciary Square, Georgetown University Law Center and Union Station. Convenient to I-395. Pet-friendly, with dog park, parking, community garden and pool.
1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
39 Units Available
Cleveland Park
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,393
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
822 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments available in mid-rise, vintage-style complex. Conveniently located to bus stop and Van Ness Metro. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and dishwasher.
1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
Legacy West End
1225 22nd St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,892
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,263
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,790
1076 sqft
Luxury apartments have high ceilings, modern, airy kitchens, private patio/balconies and spacious walk-in closets. Community features a fitness center, rooftop views, garage parking and a modern game room with billiards.
1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
23 Units Available
Petworth
The Swift at Petworth Metro
3828 Georgia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,825
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,745
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1037 sqft
Ideally situated near Georgia Avenue-Petworth Metro Station. Stylish apartment community offering panoramic views of the National Cathedral and Washington Monument. Residents' amenities include a courtyard, gym and rooftop terrace with BBQ grilling stations.
1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
30 Units Available
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
Latrobe Apartments
1325 15th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,969
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,159
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,310
820 sqft
Short walking distance to two Metro stops, shopping and dining. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pool, clubhouse, community BBQ/grill. 24-hour gym and internet cafe. Concierge and valet service.
1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
24 Units Available
U-Street
Capitol View on 14th
2420 14th Street Nw, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,862
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,170
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,180
1203 sqft
Luxurious apartment community with convenient on-site amenities, including guest suite and game room. Features spacious walk-in closets and high-end hardwood flooring. Situated between Pelican Alley and 14th ST NW with quick access to Meridian Park.
1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
62 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Avalon First + M
1160 1st St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,770
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1076 sqft
Minutes from Route 50, public transportation and the New York Avenue Playground. Studio up to three-bedroom furnished apartments available. Chef kitchens with granite counters. Natural hardwood flooring and double-paned windows. Wine room and 24-hour concierge.
1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
60 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
AVA NoMa
55 M St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,975
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,129
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1091 sqft
Close to NoMa-Gallaudet Metro station. Spacious apartments with plank flooring and in-unit washers and dryers in a pet-friendly community boasting many fitness and leisure amenities. Bike storage and garage car parking on-site.
1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
Van Ness - Forest Hills
AVA Van Ness
2950 Van Ness St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,838
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1108 sqft
Within walking distance of Van Ness-UDC Metro Station. Also close to UDC and Howard Law School. Apartments feature step-down living rooms and fully equipped kitchens. Outdoor area with BBQs and lounge seating located on-site.
1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Spring Valley
Avalon at Foxhall
4100 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,481
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,219
1220 sqft
A short drive away from some of the best museums and parks that Washington, D.C. has to offer, including the Smithsonian Museum. Residents enjoy access to the rooftop deck, fitness center and trash valet services.
1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
25 Units Available
Van Ness - Forest Hills
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,681
673 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1335 sqft
Amenities at 3003 Van Ness are rarely rivaled in Washington, D.C. Clubhouse, media room and Olympic-sized swimming pool, to name a few. Recently renovated and near Connecticut Avenue. Expect 24-hour gym and internet access.
1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
21 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
100K
100 K Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,710
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
990 sqft
At the gateway of NoMa, 100K Apartments welcomes residents who crave a living experience that is elegant, refined and walkable to some of DC's best amenities. An intimate ground floor courtyard and private rooftop exudes sophistication.
1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
34 Units Available
Logan Circle - Shaw
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,645
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1507 sqft
Located in downtown Washington, DC. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pet-friendly building. Amenities include gardens, yoga, coffee bar, pool, game room and 24-hour gym.

July 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report. DC rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the DC rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

DC rents decline sharply over the past month

DC rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in DC stand at $1,353 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,563 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. DC's year-over-year rent growth lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the DC Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in DC over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 7.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,891, while one-bedrooms go for $1,637.
    • Frederick is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,616, while one-bedrooms go for $1,399.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,393; rents went down 0.5% over the past month and 3.7% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,563; rents fell 0.7% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to DC

    As rents have fallen moderately in DC, a few other large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most similar cities across the country, DC is less affordable for renters.

    • DC's median two-bedroom rent of $1,563 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in DC fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Boston (-1.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in DC than most other large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,180.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,350
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Arlington
    $1,820
    $2,110
    -1%
    -1.3%
    Alexandria
    $1,620
    $1,870
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Silver Spring
    $1,510
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,680
    $1,940
    -1.4%
    -0.9%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    -7.5%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,620
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Rockville
    $1,720
    $1,990
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Bethesda
    $2,070
    $2,390
    -0.5%
    -3.7%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,820
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Reston
    $1,630
    $1,880
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Bowie
    $2,180
    $2,510
    1.4%
    2%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.2%
    -2.3%
    Leesburg
    $1,780
    $2,050
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    0
    -1.6%
    Oakton
    $1,910
    $2,200
    -1%
    -0.7%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0.1%
    4.8%
    College Park
    $1,590
    $1,840
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,630
    0.4%
    -0.1%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.1%
    -3.1%
    Herndon
    $1,940
    $2,240
    -1.6%
    -2.8%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0
    1.4%
    Fairfax
    $1,900
    $2,200
    -1.5%
    -3.9%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0
    -0.7%
    Hyattsville
    $1,330
    $1,530
    0.4%
    -0.8%
    Falls Church
    $1,500
    $1,730
    -0.3%
    -2.1%
    Temple Hills
    $1,340
    $1,550
    0.5%
    3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

