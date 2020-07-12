/
/
/
capitol hill
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:12 PM
209 Apartments for rent in Capitol Hill, Washington, DC
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
2 Units Available
700 Constitution
700 Constitution Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,900
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Enjoy seeing the Capitol and Washington Monument from the rooftop deck. Gym, yoga, billiards, coffee bar, dog park, and concierge. Near Union Station and 8th Street restaurants.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
71 Units Available
The Stanton
816 E St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,555
351 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
430 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
834 sqft
The Stanton has undergone a complete building renovation! The Stanton is a set of two historic 1920s apartment buildings connected by a private courtyard, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, located three blocks from DC’s H Street Corridor.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
36 Units Available
The Lockwood
1339 E Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,182
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
1078 sqft
A community rooted in an iconic neighborhood where history, convenience, and local character come together to offer an engaging lifestyle. Capitol Hill holds an array of treasures.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
20 Units Available
The Residences at Eastern Market
777 C St SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$4,274
1029 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,190
1471 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,010
1875 sqft
Blending into its eclectic Capitol Hill neighborhood, this apartment community has Capitol views, gas stoves and walk-in laundry rooms. With a rooftop pool and a Trader Joe's on the ground level, these apartments shine.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
215 C Street
215 C St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,597
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Centrally located apartment complex is fully furnished and recently renovated with hardwood floors. All units air conditioned. Covered garage parking, on-site laundry and volleyball court. Cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE
1600 Pennsylvania Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,425
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
884 sqft
Open floor plans with designer fixtures, stainless steel appliances, views of the Anacostia River in some units. Pet-friendly, with smart-building technology. Minutes from Capitol Hill and Potomac Metro Transit Station.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
1 Unit Available
501 12th Street
501 12th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,541
775 sqft
This 1926 boutique building maintains its historic charm while offering modern luxury living.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
721 12th St NE
721 12th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Available 08/01/20 Capitol Hill Oasis - Property Id: 314878 Yes, FREE Private Off-Street Parking! Just completed reno, light-filled, green materials and preserving fabulous historic details, wood-burning fireplace, huge custom closets, 7 ft
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1839 A St SE
1839 A Street Southeast, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
1957 sqft
Charming, Newly Updated 4br/2.5ba in Stadium Armory! - Newly updated, spacious and bright 4br/2.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
1805 D Street Southeast
1805 D Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1100 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Washington. Amenities included: dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Date Available: Jul 31st 2020. $3,200/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
322 C STREET SE
322 C Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1656 sqft
Charming row house in Capitol Hill. Blocks away from US Capitol, the Library of Congress, Eastern Market and Capitol South and Eastern Market Metro Station. A commuters dream would be an understatement.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
210 17TH ST SE
210 17th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Great location in Capital Hill East! This charming two bedroom, one bath unit is located just off of Independence Avenue.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
144 11th Street Southeast, #5
144 11th St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,875
300 sqft
Studio apartment, 1 bathroom available in Capitol Hill, Washington DC. All utilities included. Fully Furnished.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1843 Burke Street Southea
1843 Burke Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,975
563 sqft
Take a personal 3D virtual tour of this property from the comfort of your couch with our team today: https://geocv.com/-qDTTKdZMEqLqkc-Pz5xmg Furnished 1 Bedroom (Queen) home with a queen bed.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
300 12th St SE Unit A
300 12th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
NEW PRICE!! Cute as can be corner 2 bedroom 1 and half bath duplex located in the heart of Capital Hill. The Duplex is conveniently located within walking distance of the Eastern Market metro station and the Eastern Market Farmer's Market.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1405 N CAROLINA AVENUE NE
1405 North Carolina Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
3018 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1405 N CAROLINA AVENUE NE in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
308 9TH STREET NE
308 9th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
HURRY! Location, Location, Location! Capital Hill 1 BR, 1 BA English Basement unit near Union Station, Eastern Market, H St, parks, cafes, markets & shops. Contemp touches blend w/original features.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
614 Tennessee Ave NE
614 Tennessee Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,695
650 sqft
Capitol Hill Rowhouse Apartment (fully furnished) - Property Id: 312932 Fully furnished 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment in Capitol Hill rowhouse. Recently renovated kitchen and bathroom. Spacious front yard space with picnic table.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
317 10th St NE Unit 11
317 10th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,425
795 sqft
317 10th St NE Unit 11 Available 08/15/20 Fully Furnished 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment - One Bedroom apartment in the Capital Hill close to Eastern Market and Union Station. Metro: Blue/Red/Orange/ Silver within walking distance.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
200 C St Se
200 C Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$5,800
430 sqft
This is a beautiful five bedroom home with a georgeous deck in the backyard . Built in 1926, this home is strategically located between the Silver Spring and the downtown Washington DC corridors. Tree lined streets, excellent for .
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
144 11th Street Southeast
144 11th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,875
300 sqft
Studio, 1 bathroom available in Capitol Hill, Washington DC. All utilities included. Fully Furnished.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
333 2nd St, NE Apt 202
333 2nd Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,500
605 sqft
333 2nd St, NE Apt 202 Available 07/16/20 Capitol Hill 1B/ 1B Furnished/ Unfurnished with a View of The Hart Senate Building - Free for July!!! - JULY SPECIAL!!! Move In on July 15 = Free Rent for the Remainder of July VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
245 8TH STREET NE
245 8th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,350
660 sqft
Fully upgraded, beautiful 1-br and 1-bath condo. Hardwood floors throughout the unit, SS kitchen appliances, granite countertops, tiled kitchen and bathroom.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
1216 G St NE
1216 G Street Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1440 sqft
View this large, beautiful 3 bedroom home. This large home is complete with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and an abundance of natural light. The bedrooms are large enough for 3 adults and plenty of common space for comfortable living.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDHillcrest Heights, MDCoral Hills, MDMount Rainier, MDSilver Hill, MDBrentwood, MDBladensburg, MD