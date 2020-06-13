144 Cheap Apartments for rent in Washington, DC

AL
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
Columbia Heights
6 Units Available
Cromwell Apartments
1515 Ogden St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,325
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Situated in Columbia Heights, a vibrant neighborhood just off 16th Street NW. Pet-friendly studio and 1-bedroom apartment homes featuring hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting. Residents' amenities include an on-site laundry, package concierge and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
Brookland
6 Units Available
Glenwood Apartments
2315 Lincoln Rd NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,375
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,259
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly apartment community in a quiet park setting just minutes from the Rhode Island Avenue metro station, Brentwood Shopping Center and Catholic University. Every apartment offers fully equipped kitchen, hardwood floors and ample closet space.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
Chevy Chase-DC
4 Units Available
The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,325
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
663 sqft
Located on a tree-lined avenue of historic Chevy Chase. Rock Creek Park and the Friendship Heights Metro Station are a short drive away. Bay windows, hardwood floors, art deco tubs and designer lighting in apartments.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24am
Benning
2 Units Available
Fort Chaplin Park
4212 E Capitol St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,288
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome To Fort Chaplin Park!! Experience quality living at a reasonable price! Fort Chaplin Park combines affordability with its great location and easy access to downtown and I-395.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brookland
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Hills Village
100 Fort Drive Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,309
600 sqft
Find beauty in the unexpected. Pleasant Hills, located just off of North Capitol Street, offers spacious and affordable apartment homes in the Brookland neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Anacostia
3 Units Available
Hillside Terrace
1812 23rd St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Randle Highlands, a quiet neighborhood of Southeast DC, Hillside Terrace is an apartment community with studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Glover Park
4 Units Available
Sherry Hall
2702 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,250
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
582 sqft
With a prime location in the Glover Park Neighborhood, Sherry Hall is an apartment community with studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Van Ness - Forest Hills
8 Units Available
The Albemarle
4501 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,287
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,012
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1269 sqft
Overlooking Rock Creek Park, the community has a rooftop sundeck and a 24-hour fitness center. Interiors include oak floors, walls of windows and formal dining rooms. Flexible lease terms and online rent payment options.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brookland
3 Units Available
Pleasant Hills Apartments
4510 2nd St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1000 sqft
Live conveniently between Fort Totten and Brookland at Pleasant Hills Apartments in Northeast DC! Pleasant Hills is perfectly situated next to the Brookland/CUA Metro Station and Catholic University and offers bright, spacious one- and two-bedroom
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
Benning
1 Unit Available
Benning Woods Apts
4040 E Capitol St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
785 sqft
On the edge of Fort Chaplin Park. Convenient to the Metro and just a few minutes from downtown DC. Private parking and eat-in kitchens with on-site laundry. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
Chevy Chase-DC
29 Units Available
The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,320
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,586
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
1114 sqft
Historic charm and modern living join forces in recently renovated apartments featuring ample storage and large windows. The Connecticut Avenue location means easy access to the neighborhood's top restaurants.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Glover Park
39 Units Available
Park Crest
2324 41st St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,320
344 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,575
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
987 sqft
Just 3 miles from all the attractions of downtown Washington DC. Studio apartments and 1-2 bedroom units available. Special amenities include hardwood floors, private balcony and on-site gym. Close to nearby parks.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Anacostia
3 Units Available
Washington View
2629 Douglass Rd SE, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you are looking for renovated apartments in Anacostia, start your search at Washington View. Visit Washington View and you will find richly landscaped grounds surrounded by estate fencing, only made better by the beautiful apartments inside.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kingman Park
4 Units Available
The Pentacle
1521 Benning Rd NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,296
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
917 sqft
Easy commute via Route 1. Just blocks away from Atlas Performing Arts Center and Rosedale Park. Renovated units with private patio/balcony, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Playground and parking on-site. Green community.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kingman Park
2 Units Available
Azeeze Bates
444 16th St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,296
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
946 sqft
Modern apartments in walkable Kingman Park neighborhood, close to schools, library and Metro. Community amenities include playground, bike storage and laundry facilities. Recently renovated units have patio/balcony, air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated December 12 at 07:20pm
Columbia Heights
Contact for Availability
Tivoli Apartments
1445 Ogden Street NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,325
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Welcome to Tivoli Gardens, where you are met by charming Art Deco, comfort, and convenience. These apartments are perfectly placed in a courtyard setting in the historic Columbia Heights neighborhood.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Anacostia
1 Unit Available
1818 Q St SE 4
1818 Q Street Southeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
650 sqft
Unit 4 Available 06/15/20 2BR APT LOCATED NEAR BUSLINE - Property Id: 288419 RECENTLY REMOLDED SECURE BUILDING LOCATED NEAR BUS LINE Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Deanwood
1 Unit Available
3723 Roosevelt Place Northeast
3723 Roosevelt Pl NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1963 sqft
Cozy bedroom w/ private bathroom, 7min METRO walk - Property Id: 250658 Furnished cozy bedroom (with very private bathroom) available in a brand new SHARED 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhouse.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Takoma
1 Unit Available
Walter Reed
6939 Georgia Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,290
438 sqft
New Windows & New Flooring! Rare Gem! - Property Id: 286914 Walter Reed Apartments in Washington, DC is ready for you to move in. The up and coming Brightwood Neighborhood located in Northwest DC has much to offer its residents.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Congress Heights
1 Unit Available
3315 15th Street, S.E. 61
3315 15th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,150
950 sqft
Cozy and Recently Renovated One Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 275653 Rent this freshly renovated, cozy one-bedroom apartment with everything new.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Benning
1 Unit Available
549 45th Street Northeast
549 45th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
B Available 07/01/20 One Large bedroom apartment available in beautiful and sunny Deanwood. The completely independent English basement will be available at the beginning of July.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookland
1 Unit Available
86 Webster Street NE #202
86 Webster Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
500 sqft
1 Bed Condo - Completely Renovated- Near Universities and Public Transportation - Check out this completely renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath condo which is located on the 2nd floor of a secure building. The building and condo have recently been renovated.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Columbia Heights
1 Unit Available
903 Monroe St NW - 3, Master
903 Monroe Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,170
225 sqft
$1160 per month for a large, unfurnished, master bedroom in a four-bedroom row-house in the heart of Columbia Heights, available for occupancy on 01 July. This listing is for the master bedroom. It faces south and so gets a lot of sunlight.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Hillcrest - Fairfax Village
1 Unit Available
3819 W STREET SE
3819 W Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,300
618 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom in the Fairfax Village community. The unit features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, central A/C and heating, lots of windows for natural light, washer/dryer in the unit.
Rent Report
Washington

June 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report. DC rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the DC rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

DC rents declined significantly over the past month

DC rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in DC stand at $1,362 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,574 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. DC's year-over-year rent growth lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of DC, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 0.5% over the past year.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to DC

    As rents have increased marginally in DC, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most other large cities across the country, DC is less affordable for renters.

    • DC's median two-bedroom rent of $1,574 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in DC.
    • While DC's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in DC than most similar cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

