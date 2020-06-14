Apartment List
/
DC
/
washington
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

322 Apartments for rent in Washington, DC with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Washington renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Adams Morgan
9 Units Available
AdMo Heights
1777 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,755
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
635 sqft
The forward-thinking design of AdMo Heights' Studio, junior one bedroom, and one-bedroom apartments will motivate you to new heights of sophisticated city living. Large windows illuminate open layouts, high ceilings, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
H Street-NoMa
14 Units Available
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,658
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,080
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
982 sqft
Offering both architectural and imaginative design details, say hello to Coda on H.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
227 Units Available
The Berkshire
4201 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,550
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,758
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1100 sqft
Enjoy quick access to American University and gardens thanks to this apartment's proximity to Massachusetts Avenue NW. Furnished units offer convenient dishwasher and extra storage. Property features include a volleyball court and key fob access.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Takoma
9 Units Available
Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,828
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
873 sqft
Pet-friendly, fully furnished homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a patio/balcony. Access to an on-site gym. Close to Rock Creek Park for a convenient natural getaway, and near the Takoma Park Library.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Dupont Circle
42 Units Available
1500 Mass
1500 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,480
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,802
610 sqft
1500 Mass is in the middle of three distinguished DC neighborhoods: Dupont Circle, Golden Triangle and Logan Circle. Walking distance from the Dupont Circle Metro, 1500 Mass offers in-unit laundry facilities, garages and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
H Street-NoMa
17 Units Available
100K
100 K Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,700
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,245
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
990 sqft
At the gateway of NoMa, 100K Apartments welcomes residents who crave a living experience that is elegant, refined and walkable to some of DC's best amenities. An intimate ground floor courtyard and private rooftop exudes sophistication.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
23 Units Available
2400 M
2400 M St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,067
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,662
930 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,246
1335 sqft
Recently renovated units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to rooftop deck, BBQ/grill, courtyard, pool and clubhouse. 24-hour gym and concierge service. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
U-Street
44 Units Available
Sonnet
1441 U Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,327
444 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,410
581 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,296
933 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Your home is the center of your life.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Navy Yard
186 Units Available
The Kelvin
1250 Half Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,825
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
999 sqft
The Kelvin is the newest vantage point in the Capitol Riverfront.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
H Street-NoMa
56 Units Available
Flats 130 At Constitution Square
130 M St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,707
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,931
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,836
1122 sqft
Gleaming high-rise in hip NoMa neighborhood. Light-filled, contemporary apartments offer custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Property features interior courtyard with fire pits and BBQs, 24-hour gym and dog park. Close to Metro.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
H Street-NoMa
37 Units Available
77H
77 H St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,660
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,015
1089 sqft
Located in the heart of D.C. A short walk from Judiciary Square, Georgetown University Law Center and Union Station. Convenient to I-395. Pet-friendly, with dog park, parking, community garden and pool.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Southwest - Waterfront
66 Units Available
The Banks
900 7th Street Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,961
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,316
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,855
1027 sqft
Now Leasing Brand New Apartments. Perfectly placed at the entrance to The Wharf, The Banks embodies the unique, mid-century charm of historic Southwest DC.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Dupont Circle
20 Units Available
The Flats at Dupont Circle
2000 N St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,948
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,398
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,662
1052 sqft
Spacious apartments with gas stoves, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include 24-hour gym, laundry, concierge and maintenance services. Pool, hot tub and yoga studio. Pet-friendly and green community. Located SW of Dupont Circle.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Woodley Park
9 Units Available
Calvert Woodley
2601 Woodley Pl NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,599
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,123
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,787
1260 sqft
Experience life in the leafy Woodley Park neighborhood. Public transit access is nearby, with the Metro just a block away. Enjoy spacious apartments, complete with hardwood floors and a recently renovated kitchen.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Southwest Employment Area
63 Units Available
1331
1331 Maryland Avenue Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,785
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,040
1343 sqft
Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, one of the nation's premier firms, 1331 represents a new benchmark in residential communities.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
H Street-NoMa
40 Units Available
The Apollo
600 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,951
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,942
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,047
1046 sqft
Stylish studios and apartments in a friendly community situated on H Street, near Union Station. Each apartment is equipped with quartz countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Concierge services and car parking available.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
47 Units Available
The Apartments at CityCenter
799 10th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,198
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,157
1217 sqft
Located in Chinatown near parks, the National Museum of Women in the Arts, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. Pool, media room and clubhouse. 24-hour concierge. Furnished apartments with hardwood floors and appliances.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
36 Units Available
Residences on The Avenue
2221 I St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,196
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,506
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,530
1132 sqft
Convenient location just minutes from Foggy Bottom Metro and George Washington University campus. Luxurious apartments with in-unit laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents can enjoy pool, pool table, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Logan Circle - Shaw
15 Units Available
District
1401 S St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,920
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,243
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1075 sqft
District consists of 125 modern, chic and convenient apartments. One- and two-bedrooms with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Relax on rooftop terrace, enjoy fitness center and 24/7 concierge. Logan Circle neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
24 Units Available
Newseum Residences
565 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,871
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,618
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,386
1229 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments put residents right across from the National Mall and several other D.C. attractions. Newseum Residences feature large walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and access to an on-site sauna and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
35 Units Available
Cathedral Commons
3401 Idaho Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,841
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,026
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,479
1277 sqft
Views of the National Cathedral and within walking distance of the United States Naval Observatory, Cathedral Commons offers loft apartments and townhouses in a central D.C. location. Smoke-free community and internet access as standard.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
15 Units Available
909 Capitol Yards
909 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,750
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,013
1154 sqft
Minutes away from Navy Yard metro station and walking distance from shopping and entertainment options. The community features foosball, shuffleboard and 24-hour concierge services among other facilities.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Capitol Hill
17 Units Available
The Residences at Eastern Market
777 C St SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$3,864
1029 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,318
1471 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,507
1875 sqft
Blending into its eclectic Capitol Hill neighborhood, this apartment community has Capitol views, gas stoves and walk-in laundry rooms. With a rooftop pool and a Trader Joe's on the ground level, these apartments shine.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
Logan Circle - Shaw
44 Units Available
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,690
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,379
1507 sqft
Located in downtown Washington, DC. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pet-friendly building. Amenities include gardens, yoga, coffee bar, pool, game room and 24-hour gym.
City Guide for Washington, DC

"Washington is a city of Southern efficiency and Northern charm." (-John F. Kennedy).

Having trouble with Craigslist DC? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Apartment Guide? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Washington, DC

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Washington renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWashington 3 BedroomsWashington Accessible ApartmentsWashington Apartments under $1,000Washington Apartments under $1,200Washington Apartments under $1,300
Washington Apartments with BalconyWashington Apartments with GarageWashington Apartments with GymWashington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWashington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWashington Apartments with ParkingWashington Apartments with Pool
Washington Apartments with Washer-DryerWashington Cheap PlacesWashington Dog Friendly ApartmentsWashington Furnished ApartmentsWashington Luxury PlacesWashington Pet Friendly PlacesWashington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University