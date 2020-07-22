Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

11 Apartments under $900 for rent in Washington, DC

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $900 in Washington is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to as... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
16 Units Available
Fort Dupont
336 37TH STREET SE
336 37th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$898
1 Bedroom
$1,091
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 336 37TH STREET SE in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Washington

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
305 Milfan Dr
305 Milfan Drive, Walker Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
Available 08/01/20 Room for rent near Addison Road metro - Property Id: 324089 Beautiful property 1 bedroom with den located behind Addison Road metro station all utilities included. Room is furnished. It has a private entrance.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
8009 GARLAND AVE #4
8009 Garland Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$850
1 Bedroom
Ask
UPDATE 7/19 WE HAVE MULTIPLE LEASE APPLICATIONS PENDING SELLER REVIEW.

1 of 56

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
644 Spectator Ave
644 Spectator Avenue, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
100 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious ROOM with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
511 Tailgate Terrace
511 Tailgate Terrace, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$842
200 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious room with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.
Results within 10 miles of Washington

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 09:16 PM
1 Unit Available
6306 JOHENSU DRIVE
6306 Johensu Drive, Melwood, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
3054 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 rooms in a beautifully renovated basement. New appliances and all utilities included. $800.00/rooms Separate entrance. Share bathroom and kitchen with a roommate. Walkout, relax, and enjoy nature on the patio. This one is a real jewel.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 09:16 PM
1 Unit Available
Springdale
9211 UTICA PLACE
9211 Utica Place, Springdale, MD
1 Bedroom
$700
2284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom to rent in a four bedroom house. Share bathroom with the owner~s daughter who comes back from school on week end. Tenant must be neat and clean. Very clean house. No smoking, no pet. Credit and background check required.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
15028 WHITEGATE ROAD
15028 Whitegate Road, Cloverly, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
2738 sqft
Beautiful lower level/basement fully furnished with kitchen privileges, laundry, bathroom and microwave It has a TV and other very nice furniture with plenty of light.

1 of 3

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
8700 Dorian Ln
8700 Dorian Lane, Clinton, MD
1 Bedroom
$750
Available 05/01/20 LARGE BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED BEDROOM $750 - Property Id: 176814 One Furnished Bedroom inside a 6400 square foot home with Shared Living located in Clinton, Maryland.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
8603 Dorian Ln
8603 Dorian Lane, Clinton, MD
1 Bedroom
$700
Furnished ROOM for rent - Property Id: 182414 * Furnished room * Close to shopping centers to include Walmart, Ross, Burlington, Aldi's grocery stores, and others * All utilities included * Quick Interstate access * Close to Andrews Air Force

1 of 16

Last updated January 1 at 12:50 PM
1 Unit Available
12127 CLIFFTONDALE DRIVE
12127 Cliftondale Drive, Calverton, MD
1 Bedroom
$650
1428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful home is SHARED with homeowner. One furnished bedroom with 1 full (shared) bathroom. Homeowner has bedroom with private bath. Shared space includes kitchen, living room and dining room on main level.
City Guide for Washington, DC

"Washington is a city of Southern efficiency and Northern charm." (-John F. Kennedy).

Having trouble with Craigslist DC? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Apartment Guide? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $900 in Washington, DC

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $900 in Washington is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $900 in Washington in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $900 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

