Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bike storage guest parking internet access lobby package receiving

In the 1930s, art deco was king, floor plans were gloriously spacious and exquisitely stylish details could be found at every turn. Built in 1939, eaves Tunlaw Gardens’ DC apartments bring you the best of both worlds: decidedly deco design and a perfect location in the prestigious Glover Park neighborhood. Here, you’re just minutes from Wisconsin Avenue, Georgetown and Embassy Row considered to be some of the best dining and shopping in the District. What’s more, we’re one of the few dog- and cat-friendly communities in the area. Great Washington DC apartments, great service. All at a location that’s exactly right, exactly where you want to be.