eaves Tunlaw Gardens
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

3903 Davis Pl NW · (201) 977-1083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3903 Davis Pl NW, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 038-14204 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,672

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 038-06203 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,701

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

Unit 026-14301 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,723

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 026-16301 · Avail. Aug 20

$2,338

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 823 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from eaves Tunlaw Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
guest parking
internet access
lobby
package receiving
In the 1930s, art deco was king, floor plans were gloriously spacious and exquisitely stylish details could be found at every turn. Built in 1939, eaves Tunlaw Gardens’ DC apartments bring you the best of both worlds: decidedly deco design and a perfect location in the prestigious Glover Park neighborhood. Here, you’re just minutes from Wisconsin Avenue, Georgetown and Embassy Row considered to be some of the best dining and shopping in the District. What’s more, we’re one of the few dog- and cat-friendly communities in the area. Great Washington DC apartments, great service. All at a location that’s exactly right, exactly where you want to be.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $500 amenity fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman, Pinschers, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bull Dogs, German Shepherds, Tosa Inus, Shar Peis, Wolf Hybrids, Dalmatians, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Bull Mastiffs, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Chow Chows, All mixes of these breeds; Monkeys, Ferrets Snakes, Rabbits, Livestock, Reptiles
Parking Details: Reserved parking: $300/month; Open off-street parking.
Storage Details: Storage units: $70/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does eaves Tunlaw Gardens have any available units?
eaves Tunlaw Gardens has 12 units available starting at $1,672 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does eaves Tunlaw Gardens have?
Some of eaves Tunlaw Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is eaves Tunlaw Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
eaves Tunlaw Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is eaves Tunlaw Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, eaves Tunlaw Gardens is pet friendly.
Does eaves Tunlaw Gardens offer parking?
Yes, eaves Tunlaw Gardens offers parking.
Does eaves Tunlaw Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, eaves Tunlaw Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does eaves Tunlaw Gardens have a pool?
No, eaves Tunlaw Gardens does not have a pool.
Does eaves Tunlaw Gardens have accessible units?
No, eaves Tunlaw Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does eaves Tunlaw Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, eaves Tunlaw Gardens has units with dishwashers.

