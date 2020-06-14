Apartment List
/
DC
/
washington
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

136 Furnished Apartments for rent in Washington, DC

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Glover Park
9 Units Available
eaves Glover Park
3850 Tunlaw Rd NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,723
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,529
1022 sqft
Eaves Glover Park is a handsome complex in DC's Glover Park neighborhood. The units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and garbage disposals. They're also pet-friendly and centrally located.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
H Street-NoMa
17 Units Available
Ava H Street
318 I St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,700
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,717
877 sqft
Ava H Street offers a pet-friendly community that's minutes from several D.C. attractions and public transportation, along with shopping and dining. These smoke-free apartments include spacious walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, air conditioning and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
H Street-NoMa
30 Units Available
Senate Square
201 I St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,838
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,112
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,289
1377 sqft
Close to Union Station and Capitol Hill. Upscale apartment community boasting spectacular city views. Apartments feature modern kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and luxury bedrooms with large windows and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:48am
H Street-NoMa
21 Units Available
360 H Street
360 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,715
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,685
1082 sqft
Green community with convenient features, such as e-payments, media room and 24-hour concierge. Situated near H St. NE and 4th St NE and close to yoga studio and restaurants. Furnished units feature dishwasher and range.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 06:12pm
$
Adams Morgan
33 Units Available
Modera Sedici
2700 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,925
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,384
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,449
1082 sqft
Restored parquet and a grand piano. Original travertine and modern marble. Discover the renaissance of city living at Modera Sedici, distinguished Washington DC apartments on the venerable grounds of the former Italian Embassy.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
Logan Circle - Shaw
2 Units Available
875 N St Nw
875 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,700
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
LUXURY APARTMENT LIVING IN WASHINGTON, DC!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
U-Street
2 Units Available
Berkshire 15
2011 15th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,553
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with a lobby, concierge services, roof deck and 15 unique units. Prime location in the U Street Corridor close to Howard Theater. Units have floor-to-ceiling windows and are pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Brookland
2 Units Available
Brookland Ridge Apartments
400 Taylor St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near educational institutions of all types, this community also provides easy access to Washington D.C.'s famous dining, shopping and entertainment venues. Tennis court and on-site gym make it easy to stay in shape.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:30am
Southwest - Waterfront
47 Units Available
301M
301 M Street Southwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,031
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
881 sqft
Great location in the historic Waterfront neighborhood. Air-conditioned units with hardwood floors, oversized closets, washers/dryers and fully equipped kitchens. Floor to ceiling windows with great views.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
13 Units Available
Circle Arms
2416 K Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,836
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Presenting Circle Arms, an urban apartment community located in the middle of bustling Foggy Bottom.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Adams Morgan
1 Unit Available
The Asher
2110 19th St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,275
550 sqft
Luxury apartments in the convenient Dupont Circle neighborhood. Located on a quiet street, yet minutes from downtown D.C. and The Mall. Each apartment has stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Cleveland Park
19 Units Available
Sedgwick Gardens
3726 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,576
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,849
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments available in unique architectural space. Recently remodeled with hardwood floors, built-in bookcases and stainless steel appliances. On-site laundry, charming lobby and picturesque courtyard included.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
National Zoological Park
14 Units Available
The Parkwest
2929 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,599
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,849
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
814 sqft
Offering concierge service and classical nine-foot ceilings, The Parkwest is elegance personified. Situated within eyesight of the National Zoological Park, it provides easy access to the Cleveland Park Metro for travel and commuting convenience.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Trinidad - Langston
2 Units Available
Hendrix
1326 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
534 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hendrix in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Adams Morgan
1 Unit Available
Park Meridian
2637 16th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,700
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Adams Morgan area, in walking distance to Meridian Hill Park. Unique studio and one-bedroom floor plans have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, patio/balcony and on-site laundry. Garage, parking and elevator. Pet-friendly residence.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Trinidad - Langston
53 Units Available
Highline Union Market
320 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,897
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,049
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,823
901 sqft
Discover a collection of luxury apartments expertly crafted for the ultimate urban lifestyle. With a striking architectural façade, inspired interior spaces, and the best of DC outside your door, Highline puts everything in reach.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Brookland
3 Units Available
The Cloisters
100 Michigan Ave NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located next to Trinity College and near Washington DC VA Medical Center. In-unit laundry. Open floor plans makes entertaining easy. One- and two-bedroom units available.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 10 at 02:17pm
$
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
6 Units Available
The Lansburgh
425 8th St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,300
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,685
901 sqft
Located midway between the Capitol and White House. Floor plans feature fully equipped kitchens and private terraces or balconies. On-site amenities include a fitness center, theater and business center. Concierge service available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 11 at 03:33pm
Glover Park
7 Units Available
Carillon House
2500 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,403
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
750 sqft
DC City Living with Style and Sophistication. Nestled among the shops, restaurants and homes surrounding Embassy Row, Carillon House Apartments is the epitome of style and sophistication in DC City living.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
12 Units Available
West End Residences
1221 24th St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,445
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,645
907 sqft
Elegant apartment complex located blocks away from beautiful Francis Park. 1-2 bedroom units are fully furnished, with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
U-Street
6 Units Available
Elysium Fourteen
1925 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,400
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1007 sqft
Located in the vibrant U Street corridor in Washington, D.C. you’ll find that Elysium Fourteen will make you feel like a true “District” resident the moment you move in.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Logan Circle - Shaw
11 Units Available
The Mission Apartments
1350 R St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,300
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,485
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,995
1090 sqft
Community amenities include concierge, rooftop sundeck and grill. Residents enjoy stainless steel appliances, expansive windows and dishwasher. Located near shopping and the Shaw-Howard University Metro stop.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Columbia Heights
53 Units Available
The Clifton
1315 Clifton Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,985
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,875
851 sqft
The Clifton is located at 1315 Clifton Street NW Washington, DC and is managed by Aria Residential, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Southwest - Waterfront
4 Units Available
Capitol Park Tower
301 G St SW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,637
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,369
558 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off I-395 and I-695, close to the US Capitol. Community features include a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, garage parking, and a library with free WiFi.

June 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report. DC rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the DC rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report. DC rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the DC rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

DC rents declined significantly over the past month

DC rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in DC stand at $1,362 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,574 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. DC's year-over-year rent growth lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of DC, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 0.5% over the past year.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to DC

    As rents have increased marginally in DC, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most other large cities across the country, DC is less affordable for renters.

    • DC's median two-bedroom rent of $1,574 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in DC.
    • While DC's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in DC than most similar cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWashington 3 BedroomsWashington Accessible ApartmentsWashington Apartments under $1,000Washington Apartments under $1,200Washington Apartments under $1,300
    Washington Apartments with BalconyWashington Apartments with GarageWashington Apartments with GymWashington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWashington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWashington Apartments with ParkingWashington Apartments with Pool
    Washington Apartments with Washer-DryerWashington Cheap PlacesWashington Dog Friendly ApartmentsWashington Furnished ApartmentsWashington Luxury PlacesWashington Pet Friendly PlacesWashington Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
    Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
    Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
    Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
    Capitol HillU Street

    Apartments Near Colleges

    American UniversityCatholic University of America
    University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
    Georgetown University