Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:54 PM

591 Apartments for rent in Washington, DC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Washington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Cleveland Park
16 Units Available
The Elaine
3210 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,825
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,050
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1081 sqft
Within walking distance to area restaurants and the National Cathedral. Close to the Tenleytown Metro. Apartments include oversized windows with a view, hardwood flooring and open floor plans. Reserved parking provided. Controlled access.
1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Southwest - Waterfront
18 Units Available
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,111
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,052
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,054
1097 sqft
Enjoy breathtaking waterfront views from your apartment's patio. Dock79 is located near exciting nightlife and beautiful green spaces. Swimming pool, yoga and gym on site. Courtyard with grill.
1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
16 Units Available
Slowe
1919 3rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,599
321 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,772
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
754 sqft
Meet Slowe... The inviting, refreshing, elegant new apartment address in the heart of LeDroit Park.
1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
17 Units Available
Carver
211 Elm Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,874
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
744 sqft
Carver Apartments is in the heart of tree-shaded, residential, sought-after Le Droit Park. But with the powerful heartbeat of the nearby U Street Corridor, non-stop 14th Street and all the energy that embodies downtown Washington, DC.
1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Van Ness - Forest Hills
25 Units Available
Ellicott House Apartments
4849 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,500
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,738
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,011
963 sqft
On Connecticut Ave NW near Forest Hills Park, these recently renovated units offer stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a balcony. On-site enjoy 24-hr concierge, elevator, and parking garage, along with pool and gym
1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
H Street-NoMa
55 Units Available
The Belgard
33 N St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,680
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
988 sqft
Air-conditioned units that feature electronic thermostats, ceiling fans, high ceilings, oversized closets, fully equipped kitchens and hardwood floors. Close to the Academy for Ideal Education.
1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
67 Units Available
Boathouse
2601 Virginia Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,790
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,786
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,881
796 sqft
BOATHOUSE APARTMENTS IN THE HEART OF WASHINGTON DC’S FOGGY BOTTOM Meet Boathouse Apartments, DC’s most connected waterfront apartment building. Located in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood across Virginia Ave from the Watergate Hotel.
1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Columbia Heights
7 Units Available
The Alden
2620 13th St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,995
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
600 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Historic building with building-wide WiFi, indoor bike storage and front and backyards. Residents enjoy units that offer cherry cabinets, washer/dryer sets and white oak floors. Located in Columbia Heights, close to Meridian Hill Park.
1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
H Street-NoMa
63 Units Available
Station House
701 2nd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,805
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
987 sqft
Discover Station House – Washington, DC’s premier new address, designed for the way you want to live now.
1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Takoma
9 Units Available
Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,828
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
873 sqft
Pet-friendly, fully furnished homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a patio/balcony. Access to an on-site gym. Close to Rock Creek Park for a convenient natural getaway, and near the Takoma Park Library.
1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
33 Units Available
Fort Totten Square
5661 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,460
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,715
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1001 sqft
Just a few blocks away from a Red, Green and Yellow line Metro stop, Fort Totten Square features luxury apartments in northeast D.C. minutes from the District’s best dining and nightlife.
1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Columbia Heights
4 Units Available
Isabella
1483 Newton St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,635
293 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,767
453 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
670 sqft
Controlled access community close to Powell Recreation Center, Giant Food, and numerous restaurants. Oversized units with private patios/balconies, fully equipped kitchens, and HVAC with individual thermostats.
1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
12 Units Available
West End Residences
1221 24th St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,430
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,645
907 sqft
Elegant apartment complex located blocks away from beautiful Francis Park. 1-2 bedroom units are fully furnished, with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, granite countertops and hardwood floors.
1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
25 Units Available
The 925 Apartments
925 25th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,630
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,122
680 sqft
Close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment. Just minutes away from George Washington University and hospital. Recently renovated units have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. All utilities included. Gym and concierge.
1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
10 Units Available
2400 Pennsylvania Avenue
2400 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,700
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,980
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2400 Pennsylvania Avenue apartments put you at the center of Washington's world-class culture, shopping and entertainment. Just minutes from George Washington University and the MetroRail. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with granite counters, hardwoods, balcony/patio.
1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Woodley Park
23 Units Available
Calvert House Apartments
2401 Calvert St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,552
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,080
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1120 sqft
Outstanding rooftop views and close to a metro stop. Impressive interiors complement the community features such as 24-hour laundry and gym. Business center and utilities included.
1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Cathedral - Wesley Heights - McLean Gardens
46 Units Available
Vaughan Place
3401 38th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,773
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,976
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,002
978 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters, unique floor plans and designer lighting. Amenities include pool, fitness center and 24-hour concierge services. Located near the Washington National Cathedral, the Kennedy Center, Fort Reno Park and American University.
1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Cleveland Park
14 Units Available
The Parkway Apartments
3220 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,388
343 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,875
612 sqft
The Parkway is located in Rock Creek Park, within walking distance of the Metro station and downtown. Units offer on-site laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors.
1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
30 Units Available
Latrobe Apartments
1325 15th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,999
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,187
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
820 sqft
Short walking distance to two Metro stops, shopping and dining. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pool, clubhouse, community BBQ/grill. 24-hour gym and internet cafe. Concierge and valet service.
1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Trinidad - Langston
3 Units Available
Hendrix
1326 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
534 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hendrix in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
U-Street
32 Units Available
Capitol View on 14th
2420 14th Street Nw, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,828
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,184
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,351
1203 sqft
Luxurious apartment community with convenient on-site amenities, including guest suite and game room. Features spacious walk-in closets and high-end hardwood flooring. Situated between Pelican Alley and 14th ST NW with quick access to Meridian Park.
1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
26 Units Available
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,674
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,198
996 sqft
Sleek apartments in Fort Totten offer top-quality amenities, including valet service and 24-hour gym for the busy professional. Walk to the metro or Keene Park. One- and two-bedroom floor plans.
1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
H Street-NoMa
2 Units Available
501 H Street
501 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,730
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
950 sqft
A premium, high-rise community that's LEED Gold certified. On-site amenities include plank flooring, built-in shelving, and stunning views of the Basilica. Residents also enjoy a large cafe and green space.
1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
Columbia Heights
3 Units Available
1350 Florida Avenue
1350 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,250
647 sqft
Modern apartment homes in a great D.C. location. One-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, soaring ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy fantastic views from the rooftop deck.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Washington, DC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Washington renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

