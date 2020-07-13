23 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Washington, DC

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 08:21pm
22 Units Available
Mount Rainier
Kaywood Gardens Apartments
4101 Kaywood Pl, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
$998
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,168
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
790 sqft
Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans. Residents have access to fitness center, playground and high-speed internet. Located near several bus stops, West Hyattsville Metro station and Brookland/CUA Metro station.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
4923 Gully Court
4923 Gully Court, Glassmanor, MD
1 Bedroom
$900
900 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse in Oxon Hill. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, stainless steel appliance, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: electricity, heat, internet, air conditioning and water.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Hills
4510 HEATH STREET
4510 Heath Street, Coral Hills, MD
Studio
$800
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4510 HEATH STREET in Coral Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Washington
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
23 Units Available
Allentown Apartments
5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
$940
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
934 sqft
At Donaldson, the well-being of our residents, team members, clients, and vendor partners is our top priority. We know you depend on us, and we are committed to being here for you.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
$
87 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$982
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 06:59am
13 Units Available
The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave, Camp Springs, MD
Studio
$1,000
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
880 sqft
Convenient location across from Andrews Air Force Base on the green and blue Metro lines. Controlled access community with pool, playground and basketball court. Walk-in closets and separate dining rooms.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 21 at 04:30pm
Contact for Availability
University Club
4800 Berwyn House Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
960 sqft
Within walking distance to the University of Maryland. Off-campus apartment community featuring a recreation room, fitness center, clubhouse and 24-hour laundry facilities. Rent includes utilities, cable TV and high-speed internet. Fully furnished apartments available.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
College Park Woods
3528 MARLBROUGH WAY
3528 Marlbrough Way, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$550
1534 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This is rent by room, not the whole house. Rooms available in a single-family home in College Park Woods. Starting from $550 per room per month. One room per person only. Share bathroom and utilities with other UMD tenants. No pets. No smoking.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
511 Tailgate Terrace
511 Tailgate Terrace, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$842
200 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious room with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
8704 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE
8704 Rhode Island Avenue, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
1540 sqft
One bedroom available in shared housing. Share the dining area, mini kitchen and bathroom with 3 other people. Bedroom measures 13 X 13. Second floor. Sun filled - good lighting. Rent includes utilities.

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
644 Spectator Ave
644 Spectator Avenue, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
100 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious ROOM with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.
Results within 10 miles of Washington

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3556 Childress Terrace
3556 Childress Terrace, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
1800 sqft
**Large Room with Private Bath**. ***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED*** Home has a Full Size Washer & Dryer, Verizon WIFI, Verizon FIOS Basic Cable, a Beautiful Deck, and a Back Yard that is Shared. Home is Shared with two Tenants.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
6987 EARLSTON DR
6987 Earlston Drive, Kingstowne, VA
Studio
$1,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
Rent private entrance small furnished basement in heart of Kingstown Town Center walking distance to the shopping center, Restaurants, shops, Movie Theater, and more.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
4405 GROOMBRIDGE WAY
4405 Groombridge Way, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1220 sqft
This is Basement only with full bath . Separate entrance. One or two tenant only.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Springdale
9211 UTICA PLACE
9211 Utica Place, Springdale, MD
1 Bedroom
$700
2284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom to rent in a four bedroom house. Share bathroom with the owner~s daughter who comes back from school on week end. Tenant must be neat and clean. Very clean house. No smoking, no pet. Credit and background check required.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
5310 ARAPAHO LANE
5310 Arapaho Lane, Lincolnia, VA
1 Bedroom
$950
1503 sqft
Large bedroom with private bathroom for rent in beautiful 3BR home. Large kitchen with open living and dining area-fully furnished. Currently two others live in the house. Shared Garage and Driveway for parking.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
15028 WHITEGATE ROAD
15028 Whitegate Road, Cloverly, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
2738 sqft
Beautiful lower level/basement fully furnished with kitchen privileges, laundry, bathroom and microwave It has a TV and other very nice furniture with plenty of light.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
2429 NICOL CIRCLE
2429 Nicol Circle, Prince George's County, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
3772 sqft
Large Room for rent in basement of a luxurious Single Family home in the highly sought after Woodmore Towne Centre area of Bowie. $1000 All utilities included and Cable and Internet for FREE!!! This is a beautiful home.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
10605 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD
10605 Woodlawn Boulevard, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
3336 sqft
Great opportunity to rent this spacious efficiency with its private entrance situated inside a private Single family home. The lease include free utilities, Cable, and Internet.

1 of 3

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
8700 Dorian Ln
8700 Dorian Lane, Clinton, MD
1 Bedroom
$750
Available 05/01/20 LARGE BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED BEDROOM $750 - Property Id: 176814 One Furnished Bedroom inside a 6400 square foot home with Shared Living located in Clinton, Maryland.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8603 Dorian Ln
8603 Dorian Lane, Clinton, MD
1 Bedroom
$700
Furnished ROOM for rent - Property Id: 182414 * Furnished room * Close to shopping centers to include Walmart, Ross, Burlington, Aldi's grocery stores, and others * All utilities included * Quick Interstate access * Close to Andrews Air Force

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
10837 LANHAM SEVERN RD #8
10837 Lanham Severn Road, Glenn Dale, MD
Studio
$950
Awesome smaller commercial office space available immediately. The available space is part of a larger privately owned office space within the Glenn Dale Plaza Center.

1 of 16

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
12127 CLIFFTONDALE DRIVE
12127 Cliftondale Drive, Calverton, MD
1 Bedroom
$650
1428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful home is SHARED with homeowner. One furnished bedroom with 1 full (shared) bathroom. Homeowner has bedroom with private bath. Shared space includes kitchen, living room and dining room on main level.

July 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report. DC rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the DC rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report. DC rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the DC rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

DC rents decline sharply over the past month

DC rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in DC stand at $1,353 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,563 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. DC's year-over-year rent growth lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the DC Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in DC over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 7.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,891, while one-bedrooms go for $1,637.
    • Frederick is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,616, while one-bedrooms go for $1,399.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,393; rents went down 0.5% over the past month and 3.7% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,563; rents fell 0.7% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to DC

    As rents have fallen moderately in DC, a few other large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most similar cities across the country, DC is less affordable for renters.

    • DC's median two-bedroom rent of $1,563 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in DC fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Boston (-1.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in DC than most other large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,180.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,350
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Arlington
    $1,820
    $2,110
    -1%
    -1.3%
    Alexandria
    $1,620
    $1,870
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Silver Spring
    $1,510
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,680
    $1,940
    -1.4%
    -0.9%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    -7.5%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,620
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Rockville
    $1,720
    $1,990
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Bethesda
    $2,070
    $2,390
    -0.5%
    -3.7%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,820
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Reston
    $1,630
    $1,880
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Bowie
    $2,180
    $2,510
    1.4%
    2%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.2%
    -2.3%
    Leesburg
    $1,780
    $2,050
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    0
    -1.6%
    Oakton
    $1,910
    $2,200
    -1%
    -0.7%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0.1%
    4.8%
    College Park
    $1,590
    $1,840
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,630
    0.4%
    -0.1%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.1%
    -3.1%
    Herndon
    $1,940
    $2,240
    -1.6%
    -2.8%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0
    1.4%
    Fairfax
    $1,900
    $2,200
    -1.5%
    -3.9%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0
    -0.7%
    Hyattsville
    $1,330
    $1,530
    0.4%
    -0.8%
    Falls Church
    $1,500
    $1,730
    -0.3%
    -2.1%
    Temple Hills
    $1,340
    $1,550
    0.5%
    3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

