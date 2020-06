101 Apartments for rent in Silver Spring, MD

The Big City

Silver Spring covers a large stretch of land in Montgomery County, extending to Rock Creek Park - the D.C. area’s answer to New York’s Central Park - and all the way to the edge of Prince Georges County. Silver Spring is spread over a larger area than any other Maryland city, besides Baltimore. It’s studded with landmarks too: the aforementioned Rock Creek park offers nature at its best with hiking trails, picnic spots, and biking through a beautiful wooded, undeveloped area. Discovery Communications, purveyor of Shark Week, among other televised offerings, is headquartered here, as is the Seventh-day Adventist Church. If you're looking for many activities, from active entertainment venues to shopping and eateries, this is the place. What's not to like? Great restaurants, a diverse population, many options for apartment rentals and rental homes make starting your apartment search in Silver Spring a win/win.

Along with Rock Creek Park, Sligo Creek Park also follows the trajectory of a waterway, and offers hiking trails, tennis, and childrens playgrounds. Youll find the original site of that Silver Spring, the towns name sake, in downtowns Acorn Park. Don’t plan on bringing your water bottle for a quick refill, though. The spring is now dry. Playing fields and tennis courts dominate at Jesup Blair Park, while in nearby Wheaton, Brookside Gardens floral extravaganza is on full display. The award winning garden park is rife with azaleas and has a butterfly garden, too.

The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration is also located here, and the downtown area hosts the well regarded Silverdocs Documentary Film Festival each June, through Discovery Communications and the American Film Institute, who both have a strong presence in the community. Obviously, there's always something to do.

Besides Silverdocs, this vibrant community also hosts the Silver Spring Jazz Festival, which draws crowds of over 20,000 every fall to hear local and national jazz artists including renowned artists like Sergio Mendes and Aaron Neville. And when it's turkey time, you'll gobble up Silver Spring's large Thanksgiving Day parade, which draws countywide recognition. Music, film, and a parade - quite a collection of annual events right in the palm of your hands.

A new outdoor shopping venue, Downtown Silver Spring features such upscale shopping destinations as Macy's, Whole Foods, and Ann Taylor, plus a 20 screen, state of the art Regal Theater complex. National chain restaurants are one dining option, and run the range from budget to high end options so wallets of all kinds are welcome. But Silver Spring’s ethnic diversity yields some dynamic local eateries from Haitian to Mexican cuisine, with Moroccan, Vietnamese, and Thai also well represented. You could have spring rolls for lunch and jerk chicken for dinner without leaving downtown Silver Spring.

The art deco era Silver Theater has been reborn with help from Discovery and AFI, showing independent American films, classics, and foreign films. The concert venue The Fillmore hosts rock, hip hop, and other acts, and the classic B&O rail line station has been revitalized and restored. The area’s renaissance has been documented by PBS. Once looking forlorn, downtown is strong, unique, and vital. It's a destination for residents, even with Washington D.C.'s many charms just a subway ride away. Sports haven’t been slighted either - the Silver Spring Saints Youth Football Organization is well supported, and rugby and tennis teams are also part of the mix.