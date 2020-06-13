101 Apartments for rent in Silver Spring, MD

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
20 Units Available
The Veridian
1133 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,364
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,894
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,197
1131 sqft
Nestled in the center of Nolte Park, these high-rise apartments let you live in a park atmosphere. Enjoy oversized balconies, granite counters, hardwood floors and a dog park. Silver Spring Metro is steps away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
20 Units Available
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,411
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,667
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1208 sqft
Located in Downtown Silver Spring and seconds from the shops that line the area, this community offers residents attached garages, a business center and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops and plush carpeting.
Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
14 Units Available
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,526
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
100 Units Available
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,224
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1193 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
13 Units Available
Portico at Silver Spring Metro
1203 Fidler Ln, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,320
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1056 sqft
Portico at Silver Spring Metro offers studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for lease. These pet friendly apartments offer hard-surface flooring in select apartments, large closets, and over-sized windows.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
4 Units Available
Courts of Madison
700 Sligo Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
911 sqft
Cozy 1-3 bedroom apartments situated in beautifully landscaped grounds. Within easy reach of the I-495, I-95 and Silver Spring Metro Station. Residents have access to a fitness center, on-site laundry and free off-street parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
11 Units Available
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,411
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1465 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
112 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$987
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,212
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
6 Units Available
Valor Apartments
3411 Gateshead Manor Way, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,388
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
974 sqft
Friendly apartment community offering easy access to downtown Silver Spring, Washington DC and Baltimore. Each 1-2 bedroom features a private balcony or patio. Communal amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and swimming pool with sundeck.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
131 Units Available
Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,515
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1108 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
34 Units Available
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,174
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1330 sqft
Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495. Spacious layout with breakfast nook and sunken living room. Full-sized washer and dryer in each unit. Tennis court and pool on site.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
19 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,797
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,860
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,705
1089 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
8 Units Available
Metro 710 Apartments
710 Roeder Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,565
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,785
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1070 sqft
Granite counters, spacious floor plans, wall-to-wall carpeting and parking in Silver Spring. On-site garage, gym and laundry. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances and private balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
8 Units Available
Woodvale Apartments
13831 Castle Blvd, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,546
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1180 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodvale Apartments in Silver Spring. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
8 Units Available
Encore at Wheaton Station
10898 Bucknell Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,652
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,982
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Wheaton Metro Station and Highway 97, these apartments feature a modern kitchen, lots of closet space and laundry facilities. This desirable housing complex includes a gym, a courtyard and a beautiful community garden.
Last updated June 13 at 12:08pm
12 Units Available
The Centre at Silver Spring
3310 Teagarden Cir, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,135
1138 sqft
A short walk from Edgewood Neighborhood Park and Highway 29, these apartments feature essential kitchen appliances, walk-in closets and either a balcony or patio. Community facilities include a pool, a playground and guest parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
77 Units Available
Summit Hills
8484 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,524
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,484
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1054 sqft
Spacious, fully equipped apartment homes close to the metro station. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, community garden, putting green, swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Pet-sitting and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,395
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1011 sqft
Newly-renovated apartments with modern design, vaulted ceilings, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Complex offers residents access to swimming pool, tennis court and well-equipped gym. Close to Fairland Recreational Park for outdoor family fun and activities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
17 Units Available
Rollingwood Apartments
2535 Ross Rd, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,451
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
980 sqft
Spacious apartment homes in a garden-style community just a metro ride from downtown Washington DC. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with a breakfast bar and pantry. Residents' amenities include a playground, swimming pool and sundeck.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
16 Units Available
Heritage at Silver Spring
8021 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,753
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1075 sqft
Spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes just minutes from the city. Enjoy pool with poolside Wi-Fi, fitness center, luxury clubhouse. Easy access to local dining, shopping and entertainment. Public transit available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
11 Units Available
Rock Creek Springs
8000 Eastern Dr, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
848 sqft
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
1 Unit Available
Silver Spring House
555 Thayer Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community with refinished hardwood floors, lots of living space and accent cabinetry. Located near I-495 and the University of Maryland at College Park. Gourmet kitchens and oversized balconies provided.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
29 Units Available
Core
8621 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,493
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,754
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
887 sqft
Find your sphere of influence at Core, iconic new apartments in the center of Downtown Silver Spring. Work the social circuit - whether reclining poolside on the rooftop or kicking it into high gear at the gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
9 Units Available
The Bennington at Silver Spring
1215 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,652
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,903
1073 sqft
The only residence with a "what can we do for you?" attitude. 24/7 Of all the apartments for rent in Silver Spring, few compare to The Bennington when it comes to location & personal service.

Median Rent in Silver Spring

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Silver Spring is $1,517, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,752.
Studio
$1,444
1 Bed
$1,517
2 Beds
$1,752
3+ Beds
$2,311
City GuideSilver Spring
The name Silver Spring isn't just for show; original landowner Francis Preston Blair named Silver Spring, Maryland after finding fresh spring water whose base was flecked with mica in 1840.

Even if the town was named for the glitter of mica chips in spring water, there's no fools gold in Silver Spring. This unincorporated town has over 71,000 residents, and in its southern, most urbanized section lies a bustling business district packed with retail, office, and residential development. Social and artistic gatherings also abound. The town is a suburb of Washington, D.C., and while many of its residents commute to the home of our national government, many do not, focusing their residence and business alike on this community.

Having trouble with Craigslist Silver Spring? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Rental Tips

Vacancy rates are low, so start looking for your new abode early. Base your search on proximity to the subway or the Capitol Beltway if youre commuting into D.C. for work. On average, commuters spend around 35 minutes on the daily drive, or via public transit. Public transportation is sought after and well utilized in Silver Spring. When meeting with your broker, bring all your paperwork with you from the get-go. You never know when you might find the perfect spot you want to jump on.

Neighborhoods

Diversely populated, with residents working primarily in management, administration, and education, theres also a strong artistic contingent in the community, with artists and media designers among them. Young educated singles and families are both right at home here.

Rock Creek Forest / Forest Glen Park: Near Rock Creek Park, with a wooded ambience, the neighborhood is densely populated and has an urban feel. Here your apartment search will turn up high rise apartments and condos, single family homes, and many older, comfortable properties. This is a community of drivers, with commutes into the metro DC area taking up to 40 minutes.

Hillandale: Small apartments, medium sized apartments, and single family homes abound here, in an area that attracts renters. Commuters use a mix of public transportation and private vehicles for the daily drive.

In addition to the gorgeous interiors of their apartments, residents are leaving great reviews about The Veridian Apartments Silver Spring's communal amenities: billiard room, lounge, fitness center, playroom for kids, and outdoor pool.

Burnt Mills/Burnt Mills Manor: Located in the northern part of the city, with a strongly suburban feel, and more green space than in other parts of town, here you’ll find town homes and single family rental homes. Rental properties are in high demand, in a community where those headed into work take the subway as well as drive. Theres an artsy feel to this neighborhood, with many residents employed in media or technology based work.

Burtonsville/Spencerville: A solid suburban community, made up primarily of large single family homes, four bedrooms or more. Some smaller apartment complexes are also available. It’s a desirable community, and many residents have children here. Commuters primarily use their own cars to get to their place of business.

Glenmont: Urban in feel with a mix of small to medium sized high rise apartments and single homes. The neighborhood is diverse, with a good blend of singles and families.

The Big City

Silver Spring covers a large stretch of land in Montgomery County, extending to Rock Creek Park - the D.C. area’s answer to New York’s Central Park - and all the way to the edge of Prince Georges County. Silver Spring is spread over a larger area than any other Maryland city, besides Baltimore. It’s studded with landmarks too: the aforementioned Rock Creek park offers nature at its best with hiking trails, picnic spots, and biking through a beautiful wooded, undeveloped area. Discovery Communications, purveyor of Shark Week, among other televised offerings, is headquartered here, as is the Seventh-day Adventist Church. If you're looking for many activities, from active entertainment venues to shopping and eateries, this is the place. What's not to like? Great restaurants, a diverse population, many options for apartment rentals and rental homes make starting your apartment search in Silver Spring a win/win.

Along with Rock Creek Park, Sligo Creek Park also follows the trajectory of a waterway, and offers hiking trails, tennis, and childrens playgrounds. Youll find the original site of that Silver Spring, the towns name sake, in downtowns Acorn Park. Don’t plan on bringing your water bottle for a quick refill, though. The spring is now dry. Playing fields and tennis courts dominate at Jesup Blair Park, while in nearby Wheaton, Brookside Gardens floral extravaganza is on full display. The award winning garden park is rife with azaleas and has a butterfly garden, too.

The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration is also located here, and the downtown area hosts the well regarded Silverdocs Documentary Film Festival each June, through Discovery Communications and the American Film Institute, who both have a strong presence in the community. Obviously, there's always something to do.

Besides Silverdocs, this vibrant community also hosts the Silver Spring Jazz Festival, which draws crowds of over 20,000 every fall to hear local and national jazz artists including renowned artists like Sergio Mendes and Aaron Neville. And when it's turkey time, you'll gobble up Silver Spring's large Thanksgiving Day parade, which draws countywide recognition. Music, film, and a parade - quite a collection of annual events right in the palm of your hands.

A new outdoor shopping venue, Downtown Silver Spring features such upscale shopping destinations as Macy's, Whole Foods, and Ann Taylor, plus a 20 screen, state of the art Regal Theater complex. National chain restaurants are one dining option, and run the range from budget to high end options so wallets of all kinds are welcome. But Silver Spring’s ethnic diversity yields some dynamic local eateries from Haitian to Mexican cuisine, with Moroccan, Vietnamese, and Thai also well represented. You could have spring rolls for lunch and jerk chicken for dinner without leaving downtown Silver Spring.

The art deco era Silver Theater has been reborn with help from Discovery and AFI, showing independent American films, classics, and foreign films. The concert venue The Fillmore hosts rock, hip hop, and other acts, and the classic B&O rail line station has been revitalized and restored. The area’s renaissance has been documented by PBS. Once looking forlorn, downtown is strong, unique, and vital. It's a destination for residents, even with Washington D.C.'s many charms just a subway ride away. Sports haven’t been slighted either - the Silver Spring Saints Youth Football Organization is well supported, and rugby and tennis teams are also part of the mix.

Renter Confidence Survey

Apartment List has released Silver Spring’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

"Silver Spring renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Ap...

View full Silver Spring Renter Survey

Here’s how Silver Spring ranks on:

A
Overall satisfaction
A+
Safety and crime rate
A-
Jobs and career opportunities
B
Recreational activities
C+
Affordability
B
Quality of schools
A
Social Life
B
Weather
B+
Commute time
B-
State and local taxes
A+
Public transit
B-
Pet-friendliness
Overview of Findings

Apartment List has released Silver Spring’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

"Silver Spring renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories average scores."

Key Findings in Silver Spring include the following:

  • Silver Spring renters gave their city an A overall.
  • The highest-rated categories for Silver Spring were public transit and safety and low crime rate, which both received A+ scores.
  • The areas of concern to Silver Spring renters are affordability and pet-friendliness, which received C+ and B- grades, respectively.
  • Silver Spring millennials are very satisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of A-.
  • Silver Spring earned similar scores compared to other nearby cities like Washington, DC (A-), Arlington (A), Alexandria (A) and Rockville (A+).
  • Silver Spring did relatively well compared to cities nationwide, including Philadelphia (C+), Dallas (B) and Los Angeles (C+).
  • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

View our national survey results here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Silver Spring?
In Silver Spring, the median rent is $1,444 for a studio, $1,517 for a 1-bedroom, $1,752 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,311 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Silver Spring, check out our monthly Silver Spring Rent Report.
How pet-friendly is Silver Spring?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Silver Spring received a letter grade of B- for pet-friendliness.
What is the job market like in Silver Spring?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Silver Spring received a letter grade of A- for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
How good are the schools in Silver Spring?
Silver Spring renters gave their city a letter grade of B when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Silver Spring did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What is social life like in Silver Spring?
Silver Spring renters gave their city a letter grade of A when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Silver Spring did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Silver Spring?
Some of the colleges located in the Silver Spring area include Howard Community College, University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, Marymount University, and American University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Silver Spring?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Silver Spring from include Washington, Arlington, Alexandria, Columbia, and Rockville.

