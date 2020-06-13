101 Apartments for rent in Silver Spring, MD

Neighborhoods

Diversely populated, with residents working primarily in management, administration, and education, theres also a strong artistic contingent in the community, with artists and media designers among them. Young educated singles and families are both right at home here.

Rock Creek Forest / Forest Glen Park: Near Rock Creek Park, with a wooded ambience, the neighborhood is densely populated and has an urban feel. Here your apartment search will turn up high rise apartments and condos, single family homes, and many older, comfortable properties. This is a community of drivers, with commutes into the metro DC area taking up to 40 minutes.

Hillandale: Small apartments, medium sized apartments, and single family homes abound here, in an area that attracts renters. Commuters use a mix of public transportation and private vehicles for the daily drive.

Burnt Mills/Burnt Mills Manor: Located in the northern part of the city, with a strongly suburban feel, and more green space than in other parts of town, here you’ll find town homes and single family rental homes. Rental properties are in high demand, in a community where those headed into work take the subway as well as drive. Theres an artsy feel to this neighborhood, with many residents employed in media or technology based work.

Burtonsville/Spencerville: A solid suburban community, made up primarily of large single family homes, four bedrooms or more. Some smaller apartment complexes are also available. It’s a desirable community, and many residents have children here. Commuters primarily use their own cars to get to their place of business.

Glenmont: Urban in feel with a mix of small to medium sized high rise apartments and single homes. The neighborhood is diverse, with a good blend of singles and families.