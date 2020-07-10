Apartment List
/
DC
/
washington
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:43 PM

482 Luxury Apartments for rent in Washington, DC

Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 10 at 07:25pm
19 Units Available
Capitol Hill
The Residences at Eastern Market
777 C St SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$4,274
1029 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,190
1471 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,010
1875 sqft
Blending into its eclectic Capitol Hill neighborhood, this apartment community has Capitol views, gas stoves and walk-in laundry rooms. With a rooftop pool and a Trader Joe's on the ground level, these apartments shine.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
25 Units Available
Van Ness - Forest Hills
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,686
673 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,729
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,927
1335 sqft
Amenities at 3003 Van Ness are rarely rivaled in Washington, D.C. Clubhouse, media room and Olympic-sized swimming pool, to name a few. Recently renovated and near Connecticut Avenue. Expect 24-hour gym and internet access.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
6 Units Available
Spring Valley
Alban Towers
3700 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,189
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,366
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,892
1150 sqft
Historic Georgetown neighborhood with restaurants, bars and cultural activities nearby. Pet-friendly building with concierge service, heated indoor pool, clubhouse and piano room. Luxury units with sunrooms, private balconies and on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
5 Units Available
Cleveland Park
2501 Porter
2501 Porter St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,257
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,132
989 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature oversized French windows for ample natural light, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and chic wooden flooring. Located close to Adams Morgan for impressive shopping and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
$
18 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
455 Eye Street
455 I St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,754
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,253
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,722
1059 sqft
Unique apartment community in Mount Vernon Triangle. Mix of studios, lofts and townhomes. Community rooftop pool, 24-hour fitness center, inside and outside resident lounges. Stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, subway tile in showers.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
$
18 Units Available
Cleveland Park
Cleveland House
2727 29th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,930
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,652
1225 sqft
Want included utilities? Look no further than Cleveland House Apartments in Washington, D.C. Offers pet-friendly one-and two-bedroom apartments with high-ceilings, hardwood floors, ample closet space, lots of windows. Walk to Woodley Park and Connecticut Avenue.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
$
14 Units Available
Woodley Park
Calvert Woodley
2601 Woodley Pl NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,648
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,973
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,923
1260 sqft
Experience life in the leafy Woodley Park neighborhood. Public transit access is nearby, with the Metro just a block away. Enjoy spacious apartments, complete with hardwood floors and a recently renovated kitchen.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
$
35 Units Available
Logan Circle - Shaw
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,645
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1507 sqft
Located in downtown Washington, DC. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pet-friendly building. Amenities include gardens, yoga, coffee bar, pool, game room and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 08:43pm
$
8 Units Available
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
2400 M
2400 M St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,396
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,826
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,961
1335 sqft
Recently renovated units have granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Tenants have access to rooftop deck, BBQ/grill, courtyard, pool and clubhouse. 24-hour gym and concierge service. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
30 Units Available
Navy Yard
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,950
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,034
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1251 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Now leasing. Guild is the newest addition to "The Yards Collection" in the historic Washington Navy Yard.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
16 Units Available
Navy Yard
Foundry Lofts
301 Tingey St SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,115
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1282 sqft
Overlooking Nat's Stadium, the lofts are anything but ordinary - a canon in the lobby is testament to this. Exposed brick walls, massive windows and wood floors. In trendy The Yards neighborhood near the Riverwalk Trail.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 10 at 06:28pm
25 Units Available
Columbia Heights
Highland Park at Columbia Heights Metro
1400 Irving St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,150
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,210
1048 sqft
Pet-friendly property located close to 16th Street Park, the Columbia Heights Station, shops and bars. Features in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and granite countertops. Onsite amenities include double-floor fitness center and rooftop deck.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 07:25pm
104 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Novel South Capitol
2 I Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,130
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,325
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1013 sqft
Discover the next chapter in apartment living at Novel South Capitol. Nestled uniquely between Capitol Hill, Southwest and The Yards, Novel puts you at the center of it all.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
4 Units Available
Logan Circle - Shaw
Corcoran at 14th
1350 Corcoran Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,949
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a charming community within walking distance of shops and dining. On-site sky lounge and rooftop grill with soaring views. Each home features designer finishes including quartz countertops and washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 10 at 06:10pm
$
37 Units Available
Adams Morgan
Modera Sedici
2700 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,925
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,558
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,449
1082 sqft
Restored parquet and a grand piano. Original travertine and modern marble. Discover the renaissance of city living at Modera Sedici, distinguished Washington DC apartments on the venerable grounds of the former Italian Embassy.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
2 Units Available
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
Jemal's Historic Row
515 9th Street NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1759 sqft
Within proximity to the International Spy Museum, I-395 and the Washington Monument. Community features include valet dry cleaning and professional concierge service. Units feature spacious walk-in closets and designer kitchens with ceramic tile.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
26 Units Available
Van Ness - Forest Hills
The Brandywine
4545 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,795
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1550 sqft
At Brandywine, located close to shopping and dining along Connecticut Avenue NW, residents have quick access to the Van Ness Red Line. These furnished, pet-friendly apartments include air conditioning and large walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 10 at 06:30pm
96 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
Meridian at Mt. Vernon Triangle
425 L St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,875
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,155
1158 sqft
Modern apartment design and luxurious comfort in these apartment homes located right off Interstate 395. Enjoy luxury amenities like a business center, car charging and even 24-hour concierge service.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 10 at 06:46pm
170 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Meridian on First
1000 1st Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,830
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,255
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meridian on First in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:56pm
18 Units Available
Adams Morgan
The Argonne
1629 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,648
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,298
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,348
1243 sqft
What makes The Argonne Apartments a great place to live? We're happy you asked. Luxury, quality and style are what make The Argonne Apartments a great place to live.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 10 at 06:08pm
$
28 Units Available
U-Street
The Ellington
1301 U St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,179
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,869
990 sqft
Across the street from U Street Metro station, and close to Dupont Circle and Adams Morgan. Select apartments feature private terraces with Washington Monument views. Amenities include landscaped rooftop terrace and high-tech party room.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 07:25pm
30 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Senate Square
201 I St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,678
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,977
974 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1377 sqft
Close to Union Station and Capitol Hill. Upscale apartment community boasting spectacular city views. Apartments feature modern kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and luxury bedrooms with large windows and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 06:20pm
49 Units Available
Southwest - Waterfront
301M
301 M Street Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,000
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,031
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
853 sqft
Great location in the historic Waterfront neighborhood. Air-conditioned units with hardwood floors, oversized closets, washers/dryers and fully equipped kitchens. Floor to ceiling windows with great views.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
19 Units Available
U-Street
Louis at 14th
1920 14th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,947
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,585
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,995
921 sqft
Pet-friendly U Street property near fine dining restaurants, cycle centers and Harrison Playground. Experience convenient onsite amenities, including a business center and concierge. Enjoy luxurious unit features, including hardwood floors and modern monochromatic stainless steel finishes.

July 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report. DC rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the DC rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report. DC rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the DC rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

DC rents decline sharply over the past month

DC rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in DC stand at $1,353 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,563 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. DC's year-over-year rent growth lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the DC Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in DC over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 7.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,891, while one-bedrooms go for $1,637.
    • Frederick is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,616, while one-bedrooms go for $1,399.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,393; rents went down 0.5% over the past month and 3.7% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,563; rents fell 0.7% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to DC

    As rents have fallen moderately in DC, a few other large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most similar cities across the country, DC is less affordable for renters.

    • DC's median two-bedroom rent of $1,563 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in DC fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Boston (-1.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in DC than most other large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,180.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,350
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Arlington
    $1,820
    $2,110
    -1%
    -1.3%
    Alexandria
    $1,620
    $1,870
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Silver Spring
    $1,510
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,680
    $1,940
    -1.4%
    -0.9%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    -7.5%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,620
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Rockville
    $1,720
    $1,990
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Bethesda
    $2,070
    $2,390
    -0.5%
    -3.7%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,820
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Reston
    $1,630
    $1,880
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Bowie
    $2,180
    $2,510
    1.4%
    2%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.2%
    -2.3%
    Leesburg
    $1,780
    $2,050
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    0
    -1.6%
    Oakton
    $1,910
    $2,200
    -1%
    -0.7%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0.1%
    4.8%
    College Park
    $1,590
    $1,840
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,630
    0.4%
    -0.1%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.1%
    -3.1%
    Herndon
    $1,940
    $2,240
    -1.6%
    -2.8%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0
    1.4%
    Fairfax
    $1,900
    $2,200
    -1.5%
    -3.9%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0
    -0.7%
    Hyattsville
    $1,330
    $1,530
    0.4%
    -0.8%
    Falls Church
    $1,500
    $1,730
    -0.3%
    -2.1%
    Temple Hills
    $1,340
    $1,550
    0.5%
    3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWashington 3 BedroomsWashington Accessible ApartmentsWashington Apartments under $1,000Washington Apartments under $1,200Washington Apartments under $1,300
    Washington Apartments with BalconyWashington Apartments with GarageWashington Apartments with GymWashington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWashington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWashington Apartments with ParkingWashington Apartments with PoolWashington Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Washington Cheap PlacesWashington Dog Friendly ApartmentsWashington Furnished ApartmentsWashington Luxury PlacesWashington Pet Friendly PlacesWashington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
    Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
    Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
    Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
    Capitol HillU Street

    Apartments Near Colleges

    American UniversityCatholic University of America
    University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
    Georgetown University