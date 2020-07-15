Apartment List
/
DC
/
washington
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:39 AM

305 Studio Apartments for rent in Washington, DC

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
37 Units Available
Cleveland Park
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,393
458 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments available in mid-rise, vintage-style complex. Conveniently located to bus stop and Van Ness Metro. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
28 Units Available
Van Ness - Forest Hills
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,621
673 sqft
Amenities at 3003 Van Ness are rarely rivaled in Washington, D.C. Clubhouse, media room and Olympic-sized swimming pool, to name a few. Recently renovated and near Connecticut Avenue. Expect 24-hour gym and internet access.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
65 Units Available
Navy Yard
F1RST Residences
1263 First Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,461
500 sqft
At F1RST Residences, where you live is nothing short of incredible.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
12 Units Available
Logan Circle - Shaw
DeSoto
1445 P St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,825
445 sqft
The DeSoto is located in the heart of the vibrant Logan Circle neighborhood on P Street NW.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
29 Units Available
Navy Yard
1221 Van
1221 Van Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,730
431 sqft
1221 Van is in the heart of one of D.C.’s most exciting neighborhoods. These new, luxury apartments feature breathtaking views of D.C.’s iconic monuments and the Anacostia River and immediate access to the waterfront Yards Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
62 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,770
467 sqft
Park Chelsea is the first building of the luxury apartment community called The Collective.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
13 Units Available
Adams Morgan
Reed Row
2101 Champlain St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,851
435 sqft
All of the conveniences of Jefferson Avenue and Highway 40 are minutes from this community. Property features a resident lounge and 24-hour gym. Select units have private rooftop terraces.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
57 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Station House
701 2nd St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,755
513 sqft
Discover Station House – Washington, DC’s premier new address, designed for the way you want to live now.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
22 Units Available
U-Street
The Shay
1921 8th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,835
554 sqft
Stylish and contemporary apartments in a lively neighborhood packed with restaurants, bars and stores. Studio to two-bedroom units feature stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and patio/balcony. Gym, pool and parking on site. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
12 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
The Loree Grand at Union Place
250 K St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,785
680 sqft
Property situated between L Street NE and K St NE and near Columbus Circle. Units feature modern stainless steel finishes and extra storage. Convenient amenities include concierge service, courtyard and doorman.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
14 Units Available
Mount Pleasant
Park Pleasant Apartments I
3339 Mount Pleasant St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,430
382 sqft
Columbia Height's most pleasant living. Floor-to-ceiling windows in your new living room provide ample light. Gas and water included in these homes with ample storage space. Laundry centers and controlled access included.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
$
34 Units Available
Cleveland Park
3801 Connecticut Avenue
3801 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,456
497 sqft
Newly renovated with high-end interior features. Delight in designer plank floors and detailed backsplashes before taking advantage of the clubhouse, pool table or 24-hour gym. Internet access throughout the community.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
26 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Anthology
625 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,936
475 sqft
Original art installations and industrial design throughout the building. Luxury apartments offer floor-to-ceiling windows, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Steps from Whole Foods Market and four blocks from Union Station.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
$
37 Units Available
Dupont Circle
1500 Mass
1500 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,450
456 sqft
1500 Mass is in the middle of three distinguished DC neighborhoods: Dupont Circle, Golden Triangle and Logan Circle. Walking distance from the Dupont Circle Metro, 1500 Mass offers in-unit laundry facilities, garages and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
52 Units Available
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
Insignia on M
1111 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,769
517 sqft
Insignia on M is located in the Navy Yard area of Washington, D.C. Amenities include 24-hour concierge, open floor plans and granite countertops. The community is in walking distance of local parks and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
42 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
The Apollo
600 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,756
557 sqft
Stylish studios and apartments in a friendly community situated on H Street, near Union Station. Each apartment is equipped with quartz countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Concierge services and car parking available.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
63 Units Available
H Street-NoMa
Flats 130 At Constitution Square
130 M St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,729
573 sqft
Gleaming high-rise in hip NoMa neighborhood. Light-filled, contemporary apartments offer custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Property features interior courtyard with fire pits and BBQs, 24-hour gym and dog park. Close to Metro.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
$
18 Units Available
Mount Vernon Square
450K
450 K St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,202
538 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments in Mount Vernon Triangle, a trendy neighborhood in downtown Washington, D.C. Floor plans feature Washington Monument views. Amenities include a rooftop deck and lap pool, residents' lounge, fitness center, and zen garden.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
$
25 Units Available
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
Residences on The Avenue
2221 I St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,332
575 sqft
Convenient location just minutes from Foggy Bottom Metro and George Washington University campus. Luxurious apartments with in-unit laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents can enjoy pool, pool table, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
The York and Potomac Park
510 21st St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,516
311 sqft
Pet-friendly Foggy Bottom property located near the Potomac River and the Lincoln Memorial Center. Features air conditioning, patio or balcony, dishwasher, and hardwood floors in units. Enjoy amenities including onsite gym, elevator and internet access.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Glover Park
Skyline Towers
2730 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,700
490 sqft
Just north of Georgetown. An easy-to-access location with oversized apartments in a walkable neighborhood. Buildings have secured entry access. On-site covered garage and laundry facilities. Spacious interiors with ample storage.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Columbia Heights
Hilltop House
1475 Euclid St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,485
348 sqft
Hilltop House, a hidden jewel of the Columbia Heights neighborhood, is an apartment community with studio and one-bedroom apartments for rent. With large windows, and spacious layouts, the apartments have a cheerful, open, and bright atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
8 Units Available
Van Ness - Forest Hills
Tilden Hall
3945 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,650
290 sqft
Near the Red Line and Metro Stops for easy area access. This fully renovated community features large floor plans in a historic landmark building. Lots of upgrades including new appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Logan Circle - Shaw
The Palisades
1464 Rhode Island Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,610
375 sqft
Located between Rhode Island Ave NW and N St NW near Thomas Circle Park. Experience granite counters, hardwood floors and dishwasher in every unit. Recently renovated pet-friendly property offers convenient amenities, including BBQ grill and parking.

July 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report. DC rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the DC rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report. DC rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the DC rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

DC rents decline sharply over the past month

DC rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in DC stand at $1,353 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,563 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. DC's year-over-year rent growth lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the DC Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in DC over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the DC metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 7.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,891, while one-bedrooms go for $1,637.
    • Frederick is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,616, while one-bedrooms go for $1,399.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,393; rents went down 0.5% over the past month and 3.7% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,563; rents fell 0.7% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to DC

    As rents have fallen moderately in DC, a few other large cities nationwide have also seen prices fall, in some cases substantially. Compared to most similar cities across the country, DC is less affordable for renters.

    • DC's median two-bedroom rent of $1,563 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in DC fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and Boston (-1.6%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in DC than most other large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,180.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,350
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Arlington
    $1,820
    $2,110
    -1%
    -1.3%
    Alexandria
    $1,620
    $1,870
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Silver Spring
    $1,510
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,680
    $1,940
    -1.4%
    -0.9%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    -7.5%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,620
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Rockville
    $1,720
    $1,990
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Bethesda
    $2,070
    $2,390
    -0.5%
    -3.7%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,820
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Reston
    $1,630
    $1,880
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Bowie
    $2,180
    $2,510
    1.4%
    2%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.2%
    -2.3%
    Leesburg
    $1,780
    $2,050
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    0
    -1.6%
    Oakton
    $1,910
    $2,200
    -1%
    -0.7%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0.1%
    4.8%
    College Park
    $1,590
    $1,840
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,630
    0.4%
    -0.1%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.1%
    -3.1%
    Herndon
    $1,940
    $2,240
    -1.6%
    -2.8%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0
    1.4%
    Fairfax
    $1,900
    $2,200
    -1.5%
    -3.9%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0
    -0.7%
    Hyattsville
    $1,330
    $1,530
    0.4%
    -0.8%
    Falls Church
    $1,500
    $1,730
    -0.3%
    -2.1%
    Temple Hills
    $1,340
    $1,550
    0.5%
    3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWashington 3 BedroomsWashington Accessible ApartmentsWashington Apartments under $1,000Washington Apartments under $1,200Washington Apartments under $1,300
    Washington Apartments under $900Washington Apartments with BalconyWashington Apartments with GarageWashington Apartments with GymWashington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWashington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWashington Apartments with ParkingWashington Apartments with Pool
    Washington Apartments with Washer-DryerWashington Cheap PlacesWashington Dog Friendly ApartmentsWashington Furnished ApartmentsWashington Luxury PlacesWashington Pet Friendly PlacesWashington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
    Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
    Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
    Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
    Capitol HillU Street

    Apartments Near Colleges

    American UniversityCatholic University of America
    University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
    Georgetown University