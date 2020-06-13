117 Accessible Apartments for rent in Washington, DC

Apartment List
Last updated June 12 at 11:37pm
$
Capitol Hill
45 Units Available
The Lockwood
1339 E Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,159
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,496
1078 sqft
A community rooted in an iconic neighborhood where history, convenience, and local character come together to offer an engaging lifestyle. Capitol Hill holds an array of treasures.
Last updated June 12 at 11:37pm
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
15 Units Available
909 Capitol Yards
909 New Jersey Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,750
649 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,005
1154 sqft
Minutes away from Navy Yard metro station and walking distance from shopping and entertainment options. The community features foosball, shuffleboard and 24-hour concierge services among other facilities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Benning
2 Units Available
Fort Chaplin Park
4212 E Capitol St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,288
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome To Fort Chaplin Park!! Experience quality living at a reasonable price! Fort Chaplin Park combines affordability with its great location and easy access to downtown and I-395.
Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
Adams Morgan
5 Units Available
The Citadel
1631 Kalorama Rd NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,800
675 sqft
Luxurious interiors include quartz countertops, high ceilings and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, with a gym and covered parking available. Near Adams Morgan hotspots and Columbia Heights.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Columbia Heights
5 Units Available
The Century
2651 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,725
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,108
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience better living at the Century! The Century is a newly renovated luxury apartment building. Located on 16th Street NW, just north of historic Meridian Hill Park, our apartments merge history with contemporary design.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
45 Units Available
Mass Court Apartments
300 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,572
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,843
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,916
1080 sqft
Close to Judiciary Square Metro and Union Station. Also near the Verizon Center and Gallery Place. Amenities include a rooftop swimming pool and lounge, yoga studio, and 24-hour fitness studio.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
H Street-NoMa
14 Units Available
The Loree Grand at Union Place
250 K St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,604
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,732
1280 sqft
Property situated between L Street NE and K St NE and near Columbus Circle. Units feature modern stainless steel finishes and extra storage. Convenient amenities include concierge service, courtyard and doorman.
Last updated June 12 at 06:16pm
Southwest - Waterfront
47 Units Available
301M
301 M Street Southwest, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,031
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
881 sqft
Great location in the historic Waterfront neighborhood. Air-conditioned units with hardwood floors, oversized closets, washers/dryers and fully equipped kitchens. Floor to ceiling windows with great views.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
20 Units Available
Harlow
1100 2nd Place Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,222
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,688
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to the Coronavirus, please know that the well-being of our associates and residents is our number one priority. In light of the recent CDC recommendations and government orders, we are taking precautions to optimize safety for everyone.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Navy Yard
29 Units Available
Guild
1346 4th Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,080
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,121
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,425
1251 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Now leasing. Guild is the newest addition to "The Yards Collection" in the historic Washington Navy Yard.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Columbia Heights
17 Units Available
Arcade Sunshine
713 Lamont Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,600
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,225
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Creatively reimagined from a century-old iconic industrial space, Arcade Sunshine is a one-of-a-kind place to start your story.
Last updated June 12 at 11:37pm
$
Brookland
42 Units Available
Monroe Street Market
716 Monroe St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,677
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,018
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,286
1053 sqft
Premier homes with walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and thoughtful designs. Feature a 24-hour fitness room, game room and grill area on-site. Near the Brookland-CUA Metro Station and Fort Bunker Hill.
Last updated June 12 at 11:37pm
$
36 Units Available
The Channel
950 Maine Ave SW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,616
337 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,189
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1036 sqft
Enjoy waterfront urban living in the shadow of the federal buildings. Easy access to I-395 and Waterfront Metro station. Brand new apartments with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Coffee bar, yoga and bocce court.
Last updated June 12 at 11:37pm
$
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
36 Units Available
Residences on The Avenue
2221 I St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,200
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,506
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,537
1132 sqft
Convenient location just minutes from Foggy Bottom Metro and George Washington University campus. Luxurious apartments with in-unit laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Residents can enjoy pool, pool table, gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 11:37pm
$
Chevy Chase-DC
31 Units Available
The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,320
388 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,586
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
1114 sqft
Historic charm and modern living join forces in recently renovated apartments featuring ample storage and large windows. The Connecticut Avenue location means easy access to the neighborhood's top restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 11:37pm
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
47 Units Available
The Apartments at CityCenter
799 10th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,198
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,157
1217 sqft
Located in Chinatown near parks, the National Museum of Women in the Arts, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. Pool, media room and clubhouse. 24-hour concierge. Furnished apartments with hardwood floors and appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:37pm
$
Mount Vernon Square
15 Units Available
Yale West
443 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,098
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,104
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,446
1118 sqft
Washington D.C. atmosphere comes alive at Yale West on New York Avenue. Studio, one- and two-bedrooms with modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center and easy access to I-395.
Last updated June 12 at 11:37pm
Logan Circle - Shaw
18 Units Available
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,928
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1168 sqft
High-end living with exquisite views, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, infinity pools and lounging waterfalls. Conveniently located in Shaw, an energetic, walkable neighborhood with excellent restaurants and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Navy Yard
127 Units Available
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,850
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
988 sqft
Now offering up to one month free on studio and one bedroom apartments for move-ins by June 30, and up to 1/2 month free for move-ins by July 31! Call today for more details.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
13 Units Available
Circle Arms
2416 K Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,836
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,825
532 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Presenting Circle Arms, an urban apartment community located in the middle of bustling Foggy Bottom.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Trinidad - Langston
20 Units Available
The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City
1401 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,614
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,746
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
920 sqft
Located within historic Ivy City building. Apartments feature industrial finishes and exposed brick. Community amenities include a pool, business center and billiards table. Right by the National Arboretum, with easy access to New York Avenue.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brookland
26 Units Available
Brookland Press
806 Channing Pl NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,615
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,783
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,244
920 sqft
Uniquely designed apartment homes with studio, one- and two-bedroom models available. Thoughtful details including an on-site bike shop, dog park, and fitness studio. Conveniently located near Rhode Island Avenue.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Southwest - Waterfront
18 Units Available
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,111
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,052
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,054
1097 sqft
Enjoy breathtaking waterfront views from your apartment's patio. Dock79 is located near exciting nightlife and beautiful green spaces. Swimming pool, yoga and gym on site. Courtyard with grill.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
H Street-NoMa
51 Units Available
The Belgard
33 N St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,680
382 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,985
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
988 sqft
Air-conditioned units that feature electronic thermostats, ceiling fans, high ceilings, oversized closets, fully equipped kitchens and hardwood floors. Close to the Academy for Ideal Education.

June 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report. DC rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the DC rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Washington, DC Rent Report. DC rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the DC rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

DC rents declined significantly over the past month

DC rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in DC stand at $1,362 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,574 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. DC's year-over-year rent growth lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of DC, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month but were up 0.5% over the past year.

    Other large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to DC

    As rents have increased marginally in DC, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most other large cities across the country, DC is less affordable for renters.

    • DC's median two-bedroom rent of $1,574 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% rise in DC.
    • While DC's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in DC than most similar cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

