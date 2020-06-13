Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 AM

526 Apartments for rent in Washington, DC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
$
Dupont Circle
12 Units Available
Bristol House
1400 20th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,799
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1055 sqft
Located within walking distance to Dupont Circle. Units come with patio/balcony and 24-hour gym and laundry services. These recently renovated units have hardwood floors, dishwasher, granite counters and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
Logan Circle - Shaw
2 Units Available
875 N St Nw
875 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,700
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
LUXURY APARTMENT LIVING IN WASHINGTON, DC!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
Anacostia
3 Units Available
Rock Creek Garden
2511 Q St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,500
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,700
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
711 sqft
The living spaces at Rock Creek Garden Apartments are thoughtfully designed for comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you wont find in any other rental apartments in Washington
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
Logan Circle - Shaw
17 Units Available
Arris
1331 4th St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,768
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,287
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,510
1119 sqft
Great location in the Navy Yard with perfect waterfront views. Apartments have huge windows and high ceilings with wide-plank flooring throughout. Hotel-like concierge services and 24-hour doorman.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
Mount Vernon Square
78 Units Available
Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,750
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,975
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,260
1180 sqft
Destination address located only blocks from city landmarks. Interior features sunroom, stunning views and eat-in kitchen. A wide range of on-site amenities available, including rooftop lounge, recreational and sports facilities, and planned social activities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
Columbia Heights
3 Units Available
1350 Florida Avenue
1350 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,250
647 sqft
Modern apartment homes in a great D.C. location. One-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, soaring ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy fantastic views from the rooftop deck.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 06:42am
Mount Vernon Square
102 Units Available
Meridian at Mt. Vernon Triangle
425 L St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,785
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,065
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1158 sqft
Modern apartment design and luxurious comfort in these apartment homes located right off Interstate 395. Enjoy luxury amenities like a business center, car charging and even 24-hour concierge service.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:40am
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
184 Units Available
Meridian on First
1000 1st Street Southeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,875
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,410
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1096 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meridian on First in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
Columbia Heights
5 Units Available
Park Triangle
1375 Kenyon St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,820
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience urban flair combined with modern features and amenities such as a concierge, clubhouse, media room and guest suite. Apartments are stylish, with granite counters, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
Adams Morgan
8 Units Available
Dorchester West
2425 17th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,800
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
930 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THE IDYLLIC ADAMS MORGAN\nWashington, DC Apartments at Dorchester West Nestled in the diverse and electric Adams Morgan area with countless eateries and social destinations to cure all your non-work needs, Dorchester West is the
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:28am
$
Southwest - Waterfront
51 Units Available
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,591
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,850
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,834
1040 sqft
DCs Southwest Waterfront has undergone an exciting revitalization that has transformed it into one of the citys most vibrant destinations. And now, its also home to MODERN ON M a uniquely, sophisticated living experience in the heart of D.C.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
$
Downtown-Penn Quarter-Chinatown
2 Units Available
Jemal's Historic Row
515 9th Street NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,734
1759 sqft
Within proximity to the International Spy Museum, I-395 and the Washington Monument. Community features include valet dry cleaning and professional concierge service. Units feature spacious walk-in closets and designer kitchens with ceramic tile.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
278 Units Available
Parc Riverside
1011 1st St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,928
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,988
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1204 sqft
High-rise with high style. Amazing rooftop deck with pool and panoramic views. Easy access to major freeways and upscale amenities that include a bocce court and yoga. Green community features and elegant interiors.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Dupont Circle
7 Units Available
Camden Grand Parc
910 15th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,076
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,467
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,752
913 sqft
Situated across from McPherson Square Metro Station. Also close to the White House and George Washington University. Apartments feature fully-equipped kitchens with granite countertops. Amenities include continental breakfasts and 24-hour concierge service.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
Mount Vernon Square
15 Units Available
The Aspen
1011 4th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,671
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,923
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,923
910 sqft
Modern residences with upscale features and appliances, including modern wood flooring, European-style frameless cabinetry, spacious walk-in closets, and giant private balconies. Complex features bike storage, an on-site concierge, and rooftop terrace.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
Capitol Hill
2 Units Available
700 Constitution
700 Constitution Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,950
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, hardwood floors. Enjoy seeing the Capitol and Washington Monument from the rooftop deck. Gym, yoga, billiards, coffee bar, dog park, and concierge. Near Union Station and 8th Street restaurants.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Logan Circle - Shaw
20 Units Available
Twelve12
1212 4th St SE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,930
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,085
1159 sqft
Modern, sleek community in the Yards neighborhood. Interiors feature windows to let in plenty of light and stainless-steel appliances. The River Trail is in your backyard, with the Nationals Stadium and the Metro Station nearby.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Logan Circle - Shaw
41 Units Available
425 Mass
425 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,690
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,005
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,379
1507 sqft
Located in downtown Washington, DC. Walk-in closets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Pet-friendly building. Amenities include gardens, yoga, coffee bar, pool, game room and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
Southwest - Waterfront
66 Units Available
The Banks
900 7th Street Southwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,961
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,316
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,855
1027 sqft
Now Leasing Brand New Apartments. Perfectly placed at the entrance to The Wharf, The Banks embodies the unique, mid-century charm of historic Southwest DC.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
H Street-NoMa
36 Units Available
77H
77 H St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,660
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,015
1089 sqft
Located in the heart of D.C. A short walk from Judiciary Square, Georgetown University Law Center and Union Station. Convenient to I-395. Pet-friendly, with dog park, parking, community garden and pool.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Logan Circle - Shaw
21 Units Available
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,928
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,601
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1168 sqft
High-end living with exquisite views, indoor and outdoor fireplaces, infinity pools and lounging waterfalls. Conveniently located in Shaw, an energetic, walkable neighborhood with excellent restaurants and shopping.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Eckington
114 Units Available
The Batley
1270 4th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,838
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,028
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,130
983 sqft
Located in the heart of Union Market, The Batley is revolutionizing modern city living. Step into a studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment perfect for those who enjoy their living quarters with a bit more flair.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
Capitol Hill
16 Units Available
The Residences at Eastern Market
777 C St SE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$3,864
1029 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,318
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,507
1875 sqft
Blending into its eclectic Capitol Hill neighborhood, this apartment community has Capitol views, gas stoves and walk-in laundry rooms. With a rooftop pool and a Trader Joe's on the ground level, these apartments shine.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Van Ness - Forest Hills
33 Units Available
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,437
673 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,779
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,497
1335 sqft
Amenities at 3003 Van Ness are rarely rivaled in Washington, D.C. Clubhouse, media room and Olympic-sized swimming pool, to name a few. Recently renovated and near Connecticut Avenue. Expect 24-hour gym and internet access.
City Guide for Washington, DC

"Washington is a city of Southern efficiency and Northern charm." (-John F. Kennedy).

Having trouble with Craigslist DC? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Apartment Guide? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Washington, DC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Washington renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

