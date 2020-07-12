335 Apartments for rent in Adams Morgan, Washington, DC

/
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
9 Units Available
Embassy Tower
1620 Fuller St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,371
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
759 sqft
Many interior upgrades including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, USB charging outlets, and in-unit laundry facilities. Just minutes from Meridian Hill Park and the Smithsonian.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Meridian Hill
2359 Ontario Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
470 sqft
Newly renovated apartments featuring natural wood flooring, gourmet kitchens, spa-like bathrooms, and oversized closets. In Columbia Heights within short walking distance of Piney Branch Park.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
The Asher
2110 19th St NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$2,150
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
850 sqft
Luxury apartments in the convenient Dupont Circle neighborhood. Located on a quiet street, yet minutes from downtown D.C. and The Mall. Each apartment has stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
18 Units Available
Dorchester House
2480 16th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,650
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1098 sqft
Located in Adams Morgan with easy metro access and adjacent to Meridian Hill Park. Recently renovated. Units have washer and dryer hookups, dishwasher and granite counters. Includes vintage hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 12 at 12:15pm
$
37 Units Available
Modera Sedici
2700 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,925
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,558
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,449
1082 sqft
Restored parquet and a grand piano. Original travertine and modern marble. Discover the renaissance of city living at Modera Sedici, distinguished Washington DC apartments on the venerable grounds of the former Italian Embassy.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
12 Units Available
Park East
1845 Summit Pl NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,498
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,798
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
842 sqft
What makes Park East Apartments a great place to live? We're happy you asked. Coming home will always be the perfect finish to your day when you live at the Park East Apartments, our rental apartments in D.C.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 12:38pm
17 Units Available
The Argonne
1629 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,648
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,298
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,348
1243 sqft
What makes The Argonne Apartments a great place to live? We're happy you asked. Luxury, quality and style are what make The Argonne Apartments a great place to live.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
11 Units Available
Dorchester West
2425 17th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,800
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,200
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
930 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THE IDYLLIC ADAMS MORGAN\nWashington, DC Apartments at Dorchester West Nestled in the diverse and electric Adams Morgan area with countless eateries and social destinations to cure all your non-work needs, Dorchester West is the
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
The Shawmut
2200 19th Street Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,495
365 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
937 sqft
Classic style and modern amenities are the perfect combinations to make you feel right at home. This pet-friendly building in the heart of Adams Morgan, just across the street from Kalorama Park, creates a comfortable living space for all.
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
12 Units Available
Reed Row
2101 Champlain St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,944
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,371
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,261
855 sqft
All of the conveniences of Jefferson Avenue and Highway 40 are minutes from this community. Property features a resident lounge and 24-hour gym. Select units have private rooftop terraces.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
AdMo Heights
1777 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,950
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
635 sqft
The forward-thinking design of AdMo Heights' Studio, junior one bedroom, and one-bedroom apartments will motivate you to new heights of sophisticated city living. Large windows illuminate open layouts, high ceilings, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
29 Units Available
The Hepburn
1901 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$2,815
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,422
1359 sqft
Classically modern units with stainless steel appliances and panoramic views. Tenants get access to a shuffle board, conference room and business center. Right near historic Dupont Circle. Easy access to D.C. metro.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Melwood Apartments
1803 Biltmore St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,577
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,906
691 sqft
Shopping, nightlife and D.C.'s historic attractions all within easy access. Studio and one-bedrooms with granite counters, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and washer/dryer hookup in unit. Minutes from Columbia Heights and Rock Creek. Fitness center, BBQ areas.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 12:12pm
4 Units Available
The Citadel
1631 Kalorama Rd NW, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,990
636 sqft
Luxurious interiors include quartz countertops, high ceilings and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, with a gym and covered parking available. Near Adams Morgan hotspots and Columbia Heights.
Verified
1 of 87
Last updated July 12 at 12:18pm
1 Unit Available
Harvard Village
1829 Summit Pl NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,098
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from the National Zoo and Rock Creek Park, Harvard Village's location cannot be beat! Spacious floor plans with renovated interiors and beautifully restored hardwood floors and the best value in Adams Morgan, and the neighborhood is
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
14 Units Available
2000 Connecticut
2000 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,900
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
640 sqft
Close to the Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway NW, the recently renovated 2000 Connecticut complex brings together stylish granite counters and walk-in closets with the benefits of a 24-hour gym and full valet service.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
6 Units Available
1841 Columbia Apartments
1841 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,949
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
852 sqft
Distinctive green community just blocks from Dupont Circle. Controlled access building with a concierge and elevator. Spacious units with large windows, custom cabinets, high ceilings, and natural stone countertops.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
17 Units Available
Gelmarc Towers
1930 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,575
394 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
920 sqft
In the heart of an urban area in a walkable community. Near the Woodley Park Metro. Homes are spacious, with oversized windows, parquet flooring and walk-in closets. On-site laundry, maintenance and covered parking.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
12 Units Available
Park Ellison
1700 Harvard St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,565
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1190 sqft
Comfortable apartments with walk-in closets, separate dining rooms, hardwood floors and linen closets. Walk to Adams Morgan for dining and entertainment. All utilities included in the rent.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Chalfonte
1601 Argonne Pl NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,613
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,981
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartment homes await in desirable Adams Morgan, minutes from the National Zoo. Interiors offer open living plans and gourmet kitchens in the historic building. A 24-hour gym, on-site laundry and parking available.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
5 Units Available
The Policy
1921 Kalorama Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,681
324 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,382
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Historic Kalorama Triangle neighborhood has easy access to Dupont Circle, Rock Creek and Potomac Parkway. Studio, one- and two-bedrooms with modern kitchens, granite counters, custom cabinetry, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Diplomat
2420 16th St NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,537
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,011
733 sqft
Quiet and scenic location adjacent to Meridian Hill Park, minutes from two Metro stops. Historic building with modern amenities including gym and laundry. Stylish, bright apartments with gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,035
659 sqft
Combining old-world craft and quality with modern sensibilities, The Norwood is a historic building with contemporary upgrades, providing the very best in apartment living.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Connecticut Gardens
1915 Kalorama Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,576
402 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,891
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Premier living in Adams Morgan with classic architecture from the outside in. Modern kitchens and open-living floor plans are highlights, as are amenities like garage parking and 24-hour maintenance. Half a block from Kalorama Park.
