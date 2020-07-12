/
brookland
130 Apartments for rent in Brookland, Washington, DC
10 Units Available
The Metropolitan
200 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,570
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
906 sqft
Located just minutes from the Rhode Island Avenue Metro Station. Art Deco-style 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes featuring gourmet kitchens and private balconies or patios. Community amenities include a fitness center, courtyard and pet spa.
19 Units Available
Monroe Street Market
716 Monroe St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,996
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,167
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1053 sqft
Premier homes with walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and thoughtful designs. Feature a 24-hour fitness room, game room and grill area on-site. Near the Brookland-CUA Metro Station and Fort Bunker Hill.
3 Units Available
The Arbor
3230 7th St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,575
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
775 sqft
University-adjacent apartments in Brookland, steps from Metro, shopping, dining and entertainment. Apartments have dishwashers, walk-in closets, lots of storage. On-site playground, pool, tennis, gym and media room. Pets are welcome.
3 Units Available
Brookland Ridge Apartments
400 Taylor St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,540
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near educational institutions of all types, this community also provides easy access to Washington D.C.'s famous dining, shopping and entertainment venues. Tennis court and on-site gym make it easy to stay in shape.
7 Units Available
The Cloisters
100 Michigan Ave NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,615
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1138 sqft
Located next to Trinity College and near Washington DC VA Medical Center. In-unit laundry. Open floor plans makes entertaining easy. One- and two-bedroom units available.
4 Units Available
Pleasant Hills Apartments
4510 2nd St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1000 sqft
Live conveniently between Fort Totten and Brookland at Pleasant Hills Apartments in Northeast DC! Pleasant Hills is perfectly situated next to the Brookland/CUA Metro Station and Catholic University and offers bright, spacious one- and two-bedroom
33 Units Available
Brookland Press
806 Channing Pl NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,698
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,244
920 sqft
Uniquely designed apartment homes with studio, one- and two-bedroom models available. Thoughtful details including an on-site bike shop, dog park, and fitness studio. Conveniently located near Rhode Island Avenue.
3 Units Available
Third & Rhode
230 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,949
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,849
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
870 sqft
A contemporary community featuring distinctive floor plans. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-home washers and dryers, and large closets. Near the Red Line and within walking distance to area parks and shops.
1 Unit Available
3614 12th St NE Apt 2
3614 12th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,895
3614 12th St NE Apt 2 Available 07/18/20 1 bedroom, 1 bath Apt - NEW to market, - Cute ground-floor level, one bedroom in Brookland. The apartment is only a year old, one prior occupant.
1 Unit Available
3215 14th St, NE
3215 14th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
875 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Modern 2 Bdrm in Exquisite Neighborhood - Property Id: 310304 Gorgeous contemporary recently built apartment located near Catholic University; steps away from 12th and Monroe Streets, NE bars and restaurants, near redline
1 Unit Available
3215 12TH STREET NE
3215 12th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
876 sqft
This spacious, light filled, professionally managed, and well-located condo can be your new home! Just a few short blocks to the Metro, urban living in the heart of Brookland affords you access to bike trails that connect you to the rest of the DMV,
1 Unit Available
715 Hamlin St NE #2
715 Hamlin Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
800 sqft
715 HAMLIN ST NE #2 - Step into this bright and spacious two bed/one bath first floor apartment in the vibrant neighborhood of Brookland. Hardwood floors are in the living room and bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
1018 DOUGLAS STREET NE
1018 Douglas Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
923 sqft
Modern 2 Bedroom/2 Bath in the heart of Brookland. It features an open concept living/dining area with lots of natural light. The kitchen has been updated with exquisite finishes and stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms are spa-like.
1 Unit Available
2920 8TH STREET NE
2920 8th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
One bedroom with den near Brookland Metro and Monroe Market. Min. credit score of 650, deposit $1,400, min income $50,400k. Application fee $45 per person age 18 and older. MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON
1 Unit Available
2851 CHANCELLORS WAY NE
2851 Chancellor's Way Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2160 sqft
Chancellor's Choice! That rolling-green-campus feel is hard to miss adjacent Trinity Washington University.
1 Unit Available
3915 9TH ST NE #2
3915 9th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
Walk to everything Brookland has to offer. This charming 2 BDR, 1 BTH is perfect for you.
1 Unit Available
330 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Apt 302
330 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
714 sqft
Sunny, bright and beautiful 2 BR/1 BA in Edgewood! This top floor unit has beautiful hardwood floors, washer and dryer in the unit, dishwasher and a microwave.
1 Unit Available
3908 7TH ST NE ##1
3908 7th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1 bedroom with beautiful wood floors with washer and dryer in unit. Kitchen has new gas stove, refrigerator, new washer and vinyl flooring. Easy walk to Brookland metro and several restaurants and shops. Enclosed sunporch enjoyable in warmer weather.
1 Unit Available
2835 4TH STREET NE
2835 4th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1295 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath brownstone boasts living room, dining room, galley kitchen, sun room, finished basement, washer/dryer, freezer and gated patio. Kitchen comes complete with stainless steel applicances. Basement can be used as third bedroom.
1 Unit Available
103 HAWAII AVE NE
103 Hawaii Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
Welcome Home to this Lovely Semi-Detached 2-Lvl, Town Home, Featuring Lovely Hue's of Grey* 4 Large Bedrooms, with 1BR on the Main Level, and 1FB, additional 3 bedrooms and FB on the Lovely Upper Level..
1 Unit Available
2909 Chancellor's Way NE
2909 Chancellor's Way Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
2450 sqft
Brilliant in Brookland! Three Bedroom Home w/ Den + Garage Parking! - This stunning 3bd/3.5bath home spans four stories and 2450sqft. Nestled in a quiet HOA behind Catholic University, this is suburban living in the heart of the city.
1 Unit Available
2529 N CAPITOL ST NE
2529 North Capitol Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious bedroom rowhouse on convenient North Capitol. Beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen , new upstairs bathroom. Nice size basement for entertaining. Washer and Dryer. Relax in back yard.
1 Unit Available
3725 12TH STREET NE
3725 12th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,600
600 sqft
Location location location! Would you like to be in walking distance of the Brookland metro and Catholic University? A ton of new pubs, restaurants (Busboys and Poets, &Pizza, Brookland's Finest, Starbucks/coffeehouses, "Yes", organic market, etc.
1 Unit Available
3935 9TH STREET NE
3935 9th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,600
2800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3935 9TH STREET NE in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
