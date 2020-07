Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard 24hr gym bbq/grill bike storage package receiving elevator parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance internet access lobby online portal

Here we believe in making you feel at home in Georegtown from the moment we meet.



Good living begins at Kew Gardens, where you'll find unique apartments in a great Georgetown location. Our pet-friendly apartments feature select homes with renovated interiors and all utilities included. As part of Bernstein Management Corporation, you can count on a few things. An enjoyable D.C. neighbhorhood, great apartments, and a friendly, helpful team focused on making your life easier. We want to ensure your experience at Kew Gardens is hassle-free, so all you have to worry about is where to put your couch.