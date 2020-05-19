Amenities

Entirely new building from the ground up! We are excited to be offering up 15 units in the building. The building and units have a modern clean feel. All new construction means all the latest safety requirements. All units are ADA compliant. There is a rooftop patio area with great views and a front facing terrace with an outdoor kitchen. Key Features: - Modern Studio with large bathroom with bathtub/shower combo - Hardwood floors - Kitchen includes dishwasher, microwave, & cooktop - Murphy bed (queen size) with additional wardrobe - Level 4 drywall finish - Cordless cellular shades included in all windows - In unit, front loading washer/dryer - Unit 401 is on the 4th Floor in the rear of the building Building Features: - Secure lobby entrance - Elevators - Bicycle parking - Choice of comcast or Monkey brains for internet - Rooftop outdoor kitchen with grills - Rooftop outdoor fire pit and lounge seating - Amazing views of downtown SF Location: - 1532 Howard St - (SOMA neighborhood) - Walkscore = 95% / Transit Score = 100% / Bike Score = 98! - 15 min walk to the heart of Hayes Valley - 8 min walk to Van Ness Metro - 14 min walk to 16th and Mission Bart or Civic Center Bart - Trader Joe's, Costco & Rainbow Grocery Market nearby Key Terms: - Rent: $2,395 - Security Deposit: 1.5 x rent - Tenant pays $50 / month flat rate for: gas, heating, Garbage/Recycling/Compost, water/hot water - Tenant to set up own utilities for electricity & Internet (Monkey Brains available in building) - Cat ok - 12 month lease - Available 6/20



