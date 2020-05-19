All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1532 Howard St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1532 Howard St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

1532 Howard St.

1532 Howard Street · (650) 761-2548
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
South of Market
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1532 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
South of Market

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
new construction
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
lobby
new construction
Entirely new building from the ground up! We are excited to be offering up 15 units in the building. The building and units have a modern clean feel. All new construction means all the latest safety requirements. All units are ADA compliant. There is a rooftop patio area with great views and a front facing terrace with an outdoor kitchen. Key Features: - Modern Studio with large bathroom with bathtub/shower combo - Hardwood floors - Kitchen includes dishwasher, microwave, & cooktop - Murphy bed (queen size) with additional wardrobe - Level 4 drywall finish - Cordless cellular shades included in all windows - In unit, front loading washer/dryer - Unit 401 is on the 4th Floor in the rear of the building Building Features: - Secure lobby entrance - Elevators - Bicycle parking - Choice of comcast or Monkey brains for internet - Rooftop outdoor kitchen with grills - Rooftop outdoor fire pit and lounge seating - Amazing views of downtown SF Location: - 1532 Howard St - (SOMA neighborhood) - Walkscore = 95% / Transit Score = 100% / Bike Score = 98! - 15 min walk to the heart of Hayes Valley - 8 min walk to Van Ness Metro - 14 min walk to 16th and Mission Bart or Civic Center Bart - Trader Joe's, Costco & Rainbow Grocery Market nearby Key Terms: - Rent: $2,395 - Security Deposit: 1.5 x rent - Tenant pays $50 / month flat rate for: gas, heating, Garbage/Recycling/Compost, water/hot water - Tenant to set up own utilities for electricity & Internet (Monkey Brains available in building) - Cat ok - 12 month lease - Available 6/20

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1532 Howard St. have any available units?
1532 Howard St. has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1532 Howard St. have?
Some of 1532 Howard St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1532 Howard St. currently offering any rent specials?
1532 Howard St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 Howard St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1532 Howard St. is pet friendly.
Does 1532 Howard St. offer parking?
Yes, 1532 Howard St. does offer parking.
Does 1532 Howard St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1532 Howard St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 Howard St. have a pool?
No, 1532 Howard St. does not have a pool.
Does 1532 Howard St. have accessible units?
No, 1532 Howard St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 Howard St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1532 Howard St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1532 Howard St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Sunset Towers
8 Locksley Ave
San Francisco, CA 94122
267 GREEN Street
267 Green St
San Francisco, CA 94133
2737 SUTTER Apartments
2737 Sutter Street
San Francisco, CA 94115
Potrero 1010
1010 16th St
San Francisco, CA 94107
Windsor at Dogpatch
2660 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
1424 VALENCIA Apartments
1424 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94110
3875 18TH STREET Apartments
3875 18th Street
San Francisco, CA 94114
240 Dolores Street
240 Dolores Street
San Francisco, CA 94103

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity