434 Leavenworth St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated elevator bathtub

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated w/d hookup bathtub oven range Property Amenities elevator dogs allowed cats allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

At the epicenter of San Francisco, the Tenderloin is trending more than ever. It’s a colorful combo platter of quirky characters, techie transplants and next-gen bohemians. Ant-man fans might recognize this hood as a backdrop for the Marvel blockbuster. For foodies, this is stomping grounds for a gourmet grub crawl – from cruffins at Mr. Holmes Bakehouse, to high-end soul food at Farmerbrown, to whiskey-spiked ice cream at Shake Down. The “TL” is also social life central, brimming with some of the hottest bars in town.



This centrally located building is stumbling distance from the city’s best bars, restaurants and clubs in Union Square, Market Street and myriad other locations. It’s a classic mid-rise, featuring hardwood floors, new appliances and en-suite washer dryer.



At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest collection of apartments in town, we specialize in updatin