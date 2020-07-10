All apartments in San Francisco
434 Leavenworth St

434 Leavenworth St · (415) 942-5776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

434 Leavenworth St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Tenderloin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 0302 · Avail. now

$1,995

Studio · 1 Bath · 330 sqft

Unit 0403 · Avail. now

$2,195

Studio · 1 Bath · 315 sqft

Unit 0500 · Avail. now

$2,195

Studio · 1 Bath · 350 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 434 Leavenworth St.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
bathtub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
elevator
dogs allowed
cats allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
At the epicenter of San Francisco, the Tenderloin is trending more than ever. It’s a colorful combo platter of quirky characters, techie transplants and next-gen bohemians. Ant-man fans might recognize this hood as a backdrop for the Marvel blockbuster. For foodies, this is stomping grounds for a gourmet grub crawl – from cruffins at Mr. Holmes Bakehouse, to high-end soul food at Farmerbrown, to whiskey-spiked ice cream at Shake Down. The “TL” is also social life central, brimming with some of the hottest bars in town.

This centrally located building is stumbling distance from the city’s best bars, restaurants and clubs in Union Square, Market Street and myriad other locations. It’s a classic mid-rise, featuring hardwood floors, new appliances and en-suite washer dryer.

At RentSFNow, it’s about partnership, not paperwork. Our one-application process makes it easy to find your piece of the San Francisco dream. With the largest collection of apartments in town, we specialize in updatin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 Leavenworth St have any available units?
434 Leavenworth St has 4 units available starting at $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 434 Leavenworth St have?
Some of 434 Leavenworth St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 Leavenworth St currently offering any rent specials?
434 Leavenworth St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 Leavenworth St pet-friendly?
Yes, 434 Leavenworth St is pet friendly.
Does 434 Leavenworth St offer parking?
No, 434 Leavenworth St does not offer parking.
Does 434 Leavenworth St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 434 Leavenworth St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 Leavenworth St have a pool?
No, 434 Leavenworth St does not have a pool.
Does 434 Leavenworth St have accessible units?
No, 434 Leavenworth St does not have accessible units.
Does 434 Leavenworth St have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 Leavenworth St does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

