Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator bathtub dishwasher microwave oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry lobby dogs allowed cats allowed parking garage pet friendly

1801 Gough sits at the corner of Gough and California on the eastern edge of luxurious Pacific Heights. Built in 1927 on the former site of a large single-family home, 1801 Gough is covered in remarkable Spanish Revival details and full of modern conveniences.



Designed by renowned architect Herman Baumann, 1801 Gough’s stunning arched entryway leads to an equally impressive, two story high lobby with hand-painted ceilings, white marble floors, and other beautiful features. Residents enjoy an elevator and on-site laundry, as well as a proximity to bars, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment options in nearby Lower Pacific Heights, Japantown, Nob Hill, and more.



With a nearly perfect Walk Score and a Rider’s Paradise designation for its access to BART and Muni (or even the California Cable Car line two blocks away), 1801 Gough is as well suited for commuting to work as it is to running errands or spending a night out on Polk or Fillmore Streets – it even sits a block away from Lafay