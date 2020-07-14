All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

1801 GOUGH

1801 Gough St · (415) 966-0381
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1801 Gough St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Pacific Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0605 · Avail. now

$4,895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 889 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1801 GOUGH.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
lobby
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
garage
pet friendly
1801 Gough sits at the corner of Gough and California on the eastern edge of luxurious Pacific Heights. Built in 1927 on the former site of a large single-family home, 1801 Gough is covered in remarkable Spanish Revival details and full of modern conveniences.

Designed by renowned architect Herman Baumann, 1801 Gough’s stunning arched entryway leads to an equally impressive, two story high lobby with hand-painted ceilings, white marble floors, and other beautiful features. Residents enjoy an elevator and on-site laundry, as well as a proximity to bars, restaurants, shopping, and entertainment options in nearby Lower Pacific Heights, Japantown, Nob Hill, and more.

With a nearly perfect Walk Score and a Rider’s Paradise designation for its access to BART and Muni (or even the California Cable Car line two blocks away), 1801 Gough is as well suited for commuting to work as it is to running errands or spending a night out on Polk or Fillmore Streets – it even sits a block away from Lafay

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $100/month per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
rent: $75/month per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 GOUGH have any available units?
1801 GOUGH has a unit available for $4,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 GOUGH have?
Some of 1801 GOUGH's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 GOUGH currently offering any rent specials?
1801 GOUGH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 GOUGH pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 GOUGH is pet friendly.
Does 1801 GOUGH offer parking?
Yes, 1801 GOUGH offers parking.
Does 1801 GOUGH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 GOUGH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 GOUGH have a pool?
No, 1801 GOUGH does not have a pool.
Does 1801 GOUGH have accessible units?
No, 1801 GOUGH does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 GOUGH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 GOUGH has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

