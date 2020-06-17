All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:49 AM

Pointe Park

3615 N 15th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3615 N 15th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Campus Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Boutique complex offers revitalized units featuring an industrial loft theme complete with modern, gray, stained concrete floors throughout; high-end stainless steel kitchen appliance; white cabinetry and stainless steel open storage shelving throughout the kitchen; bright white subway tile in the kitchen and the bath; designer fixtures and lighting; in-unit washer/dryer and 2-inch white, wood blinds throughout. Unit has a large grass front yard. Complex is pet-friendly pending community manager's approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pointe Park have any available units?
Pointe Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Pointe Park have?
Some of Pointe Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pointe Park currently offering any rent specials?
Pointe Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pointe Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Pointe Park is pet friendly.
Does Pointe Park offer parking?
No, Pointe Park does not offer parking.
Does Pointe Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pointe Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pointe Park have a pool?
No, Pointe Park does not have a pool.
Does Pointe Park have accessible units?
No, Pointe Park does not have accessible units.
Does Pointe Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pointe Park has units with dishwashers.
