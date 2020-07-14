All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like Linear.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
Linear
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:19 AM

Linear

295 E Roosevelt St · (480) 428-1728
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Downtown Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

295 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Downtown Phoenix

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 415 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Unit 224 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

Unit 214 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 784 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 318 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1103 sqft

Unit 319 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1103 sqft

Unit 217 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1103 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Linear.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
air conditioning
patio / balcony
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
yoga
Elevate your lifestyle at Linear — Central Phoenix’s newest metropolitan apartment community on Roosevelt Row! This beautifully structured urban residence is the perfect blend of sleek and modern design infused with elegant vibrancy. Our spacious floor plans showcase stunning details and thoughtful finishes that are sure to impress and inspire!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Up to 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per person
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35/pet/mo
restrictions: Two pet maximum with a combined weight of 80 lbs.Certain breeds of dogs have dangerous temperaments and are not permitted. These breeds include Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Pit Bulls/American Staffordshire Terriers, Bull Terriers, Husky Breeds, Akitas, Chow Chow, Cane Corsos, Grate Danes, Mastiffs, Alaskan Malamute, Dalmatian, Wolf Hybrids, Presa Canario and Rottweilers, or any dog that is a mix of one or more of these breeds.
Parking Details: Garage $50 per month; tandem parking $100 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Linear have any available units?
Linear has 10 units available starting at $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Linear have?
Some of Linear's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Linear currently offering any rent specials?
Linear is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Linear pet-friendly?
Yes, Linear is pet friendly.
Does Linear offer parking?
Yes, Linear offers parking.
Does Linear have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Linear offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Linear have a pool?
Yes, Linear has a pool.
Does Linear have accessible units?
Yes, Linear has accessible units.
Does Linear have units with dishwashers?
No, Linear does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Linear?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Terrace Park
8130 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Monterra
1333 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Thomas at Midtown
200 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Proxy 333
333 E McKinley St
Phoenix, AZ 85004

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity