Lease Length: Up to 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per person
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35/pet/mo
restrictions: Two pet maximum with a combined weight of 80 lbs.Certain breeds of dogs have dangerous temperaments and are not permitted. These breeds include Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Pit Bulls/American Staffordshire Terriers, Bull Terriers, Husky Breeds, Akitas, Chow Chow, Cane Corsos, Grate Danes, Mastiffs, Alaskan Malamute, Dalmatian, Wolf Hybrids, Presa Canario and Rottweilers, or any dog that is a mix of one or more of these breeds.