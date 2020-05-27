Residences at 4225

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access lobby online portal

We invite you to discover a world of timeless sophistication and luxury at The Residences at FortyTwo25. Our community is the ideal place for those searching for a studio, one, two, or three-bedroom apartment for rent in Phoenix AZ. Located in the heart of Phoenix, with Tempe and Scottsdale only six short miles away, you'll experience the best apartment living in Phoenix when you rent an apartment at FortyTwo25.



Enjoy peace of mind in your private retreat set in a tranquil urban oasis. With so many spacious layouts to choose from, moving to downtown Phoenix is an easy choice. Our pet-friendly community includes an on-site bark-park complete with agility equipment where your pet can run and stretch. Use our business resource center and cafe-style lounge to stay connected and socialize. Break a sweat and stay active at our 24-hr fitness center, relax by the pool, or entertain your family and friends in the BBQ area. At Residences at FortyTwo25, there is something for all tastes and life