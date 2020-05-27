All apartments in Phoenix
Residences at 4225
Residences at 4225

4225 E McDowell Rd · (623) 242-0161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4225 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Price and availability

VERIFIED 40 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1094 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,124

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

Unit 3037 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 879 sqft

Unit 1079 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,180

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 879 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Residences at 4225.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
lobby
online portal
We invite you to discover a world of timeless sophistication and luxury at The Residences at FortyTwo25. Our community is the ideal place for those searching for a studio, one, two, or three-bedroom apartment for rent in Phoenix AZ. Located in the heart of Phoenix, with Tempe and Scottsdale only six short miles away, you'll experience the best apartment living in Phoenix when you rent an apartment at FortyTwo25.

Enjoy peace of mind in your private retreat set in a tranquil urban oasis. With so many spacious layouts to choose from, moving to downtown Phoenix is an easy choice. Our pet-friendly community includes an on-site bark-park complete with agility equipment where your pet can run and stretch. Use our business resource center and cafe-style lounge to stay connected and socialize. Break a sweat and stay active at our 24-hr fitness center, relax by the pool, or entertain your family and friends in the BBQ area. At Residences at FortyTwo25, there is something for all tastes and life

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $225 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Assigned carport: included in lease (1 spot); Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage locker: $20 - $45 per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Residences at 4225 have any available units?
Residences at 4225 has 4 units available starting at $1,124 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Residences at 4225 have?
Some of Residences at 4225's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Residences at 4225 currently offering any rent specials?
Residences at 4225 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Residences at 4225 pet-friendly?
Yes, Residences at 4225 is pet friendly.
Does Residences at 4225 offer parking?
Yes, Residences at 4225 offers parking.
Does Residences at 4225 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Residences at 4225 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Residences at 4225 have a pool?
Yes, Residences at 4225 has a pool.
Does Residences at 4225 have accessible units?
Yes, Residences at 4225 has accessible units.
Does Residences at 4225 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Residences at 4225 has units with dishwashers.
