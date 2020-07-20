All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:23 AM

9013 W Kerby Avenue

9013 West Kerby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9013 West Kerby Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85353
Hurley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Beautiful home near the heart of the Entertainment District of Glendale(Coyotes Arena, Cardinal Stadium, Tanger Outlets, Westgate Plaza, movie theatres, shops and restaurants). Close to major freeways (I10 & 101).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9013 W Kerby Avenue have any available units?
9013 W Kerby Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9013 W Kerby Avenue have?
Some of 9013 W Kerby Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9013 W Kerby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9013 W Kerby Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9013 W Kerby Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9013 W Kerby Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9013 W Kerby Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9013 W Kerby Avenue offers parking.
Does 9013 W Kerby Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9013 W Kerby Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9013 W Kerby Avenue have a pool?
No, 9013 W Kerby Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9013 W Kerby Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9013 W Kerby Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9013 W Kerby Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9013 W Kerby Avenue has units with dishwashers.
