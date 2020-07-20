9013 West Kerby Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85353 Hurley Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
media room
microwave
Beautiful home near the heart of the Entertainment District of Glendale(Coyotes Arena, Cardinal Stadium, Tanger Outlets, Westgate Plaza, movie theatres, shops and restaurants). Close to major freeways (I10 & 101).
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9013 W Kerby Avenue have any available units?
9013 W Kerby Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9013 W Kerby Avenue have?
Some of 9013 W Kerby Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9013 W Kerby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9013 W Kerby Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.