San Milan by Mark-Taylor.

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range stainless steel air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly volleyball court accessible garage parking 24hr maintenance alarm system bike storage carport cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments guest parking guest suite key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet valet service yoga

Nestled in North Phoenix and North Scottsdale, living at San Milan means enjoying a luxurious landscape, filled with great shopping destinations, restaurants, golf courses, and more.





Enjoy a round of golf and walk the same fairways as the games greatest players at TPC Scottsdale, home to the Phoenix Open. Enjoy the weather and a day of shopping at nearby outdoor malls like Kierland Commons, which boasts boutique restaurants and high-end retail shops, or hop on the 101 freeway to shop at Desert Ridge Marketplace, where you can grab a craft beer at the Yard House and catch a movie afterwards.Your grocery shopping experience will change for the better when you experience Whole Foods Market and Trader Joes, both nearby.





Walk your pet in one of our verdant lawns, surrounded by lush desert landscaping. Have your friends and relatives over to hang out by our resort-style swimming pool, which features a whirlpool spa, poolside cabanas and a wet bar. Add your favorite grilling foods to one of the barbecue grills while you socialize in the picnic area. You dont need to adjust your workout routine to accommodate our hours of operation. Our fitness center is open 24 hours and features individual workout stations and TVs.





The grounds of San Milan are just the beginning of the beauty. Open your apartment door and be prepared to have your breath taken away. Youll be greeted with nine-foot ceilings and distressed vinyl wood plank flooring in the entry, kitchen, baths and living/dining rooms. Your living space is a stylish expression of yourself, which is why we didnt leave out the granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A dishwasher, built-in microwave and glass-top stove and full-size washer and dryer make cooking and cleaning up easy and convenient.