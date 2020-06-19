All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like
San Milan by Mark-Taylor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:14 AM

San Milan by Mark-Taylor

Open Now until 6pm
6975 E Princess Dr · (480) 725-6226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
*Up to 6 weeks free select apartment homes. Restictions apply
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6975 E Princess Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85054

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-3026 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,364

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Unit 1-3014 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,364

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

Unit 1-2132 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,409

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-2073 · Avail. now

$1,625

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1141 sqft

Unit 1-3162 · Avail. now

$1,625

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1182 sqft

Unit 1-3047 · Avail. now

$1,625

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1182 sqft

See 12+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-1106 · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1456 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from San Milan by Mark-Taylor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
volleyball court
accessible
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bike storage
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
key fob access
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
valet service
yoga
Nestled in North Phoenix and North Scottsdale, living at San Milan means enjoying a luxurious landscape, filled with great shopping destinations, restaurants, golf courses, and more. \n\n
Enjoy a round of golf and walk the same fairways as the games greatest players at TPC Scottsdale, home to the Phoenix Open. Enjoy the weather and a day of shopping at nearby outdoor malls like Kierland Commons, which boasts boutique restaurants and high-end retail shops, or hop on the 101 freeway to shop at Desert Ridge Marketplace, where you can grab a craft beer at the Yard House and catch a movie afterwards.Your grocery shopping experience will change for the better when you experience Whole Foods Market and Trader Joes, both nearby. \n\n
Walk your pet in one of our verdant lawns, surrounded by lush desert landscaping. Have your friends and relatives over to hang out by our resort-style swimming pool, which features a whirlpool spa, poolside cabanas and a wet bar. Add your favorite grilling foods to one of the barbecue grills while you socialize in the picnic area. You dont need to adjust your workout routine to accommodate our hours of operation. Our fitness center is open 24 hours and features individual workout stations and TVs. \n\n
The grounds of San Milan are just the beginning of the beauty. Open your apartment door and be prepared to have your breath taken away. Youll be greeted with nine-foot ceilings and distressed vinyl wood plank flooring in the entry, kitchen, baths and living/dining rooms. Your living space is a stylish expression of yourself, which is why we didnt leave out the granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A dishwasher, built-in microwave and glass-top stove and full-size washer and dryer make cooking and cleaning up easy and convenient.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $200 Administrative Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet Living
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
fee: $200
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $35
Cats
rent: $25
Parking Details: $100-$150 Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does San Milan by Mark-Taylor have any available units?
San Milan by Mark-Taylor has 27 units available starting at $1,364 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does San Milan by Mark-Taylor have?
Some of San Milan by Mark-Taylor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is San Milan by Mark-Taylor currently offering any rent specials?
San Milan by Mark-Taylor is offering the following rent specials: *Up to 6 weeks free select apartment homes. Restictions apply
Is San Milan by Mark-Taylor pet-friendly?
Yes, San Milan by Mark-Taylor is pet friendly.
Does San Milan by Mark-Taylor offer parking?
Yes, San Milan by Mark-Taylor offers parking.
Does San Milan by Mark-Taylor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, San Milan by Mark-Taylor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does San Milan by Mark-Taylor have a pool?
Yes, San Milan by Mark-Taylor has a pool.
Does San Milan by Mark-Taylor have accessible units?
Yes, San Milan by Mark-Taylor has accessible units.
Does San Milan by Mark-Taylor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, San Milan by Mark-Taylor has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Parc Midtown
3993 North 3rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Cordova Apartments
6231 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Array South Mountain
13229 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
iLuminate
290 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
The Lex On Central
10 W Minnezona Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Residences at 4225
4225 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 BedroomsPhoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly PlacesPhoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia LiteDesert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community CollegePhoenix CollegeArizona State University-TempeMesa Community College