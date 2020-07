Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry playground pool parking gym bbq/grill internet access

Comfort and functionality combine to create your new home at Ava Park in Phoenix, Arizona. Situated right off Interstate 17, our newly renovated community takes pride in placing residents right where they need and want to be. There is so much to discover here at this community, with shopping at Christown Spectrum Mall. Ava Park is located within Maricopa County and is within the Alhambra School District.