Just completed total remodel - approximately $75K in quality improvements e.g. higher end granite counter tops.Effectively 2 Master Suites - one en suite bath & a 2nd off 2nd 'master' and hallway.North / South exposure; nice size low maintenance yard.Fabulous quiet location close to the 101; The Promenade; Kierland Commons; & Scottsdale Quarter.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 6721 E PHELPS Road have?
Some of 6721 E PHELPS Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking.
