Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center carport clubhouse coffee bar elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table hot tub internet access online portal package receiving trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments conference room e-payments game room key fob access new construction

The Curve at Melrose is a luxury apartment community offering 204 premium residences in the heart of Phoenix’s desirable Melrose District. The mid-rise community embraces the mid-century modern vibe, and features studio, one and two-bedroom options in a variety of floor plans. Selected by a public vote, the amenities at The Curve at Melrose include a resort-style pool and spa, a fire pit, an outdoor pool table and an elevated lounge with an outdoor entertainment area.