Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated hardwood floors oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room package receiving cc payments e-payments guest parking internet access

Stop looking and start living! West 35th Apartments is centrally located in the heart of Phoenix, right off the I-17 and Greenway Road providing convenient access to anywhere in the Valley. We are also close to Arrowhead Mall, AMC 30 Movie Theatre, Smart & Final Market as well as several restaurants. We offer worry-free living as well as a pet-friendly community near mjor employers. Whether you're relaxin at the resort style pool, barbequeing with you friends or enjoying your private balcony, West 35th Apartments has all the amenities you need. With four thoughtfully designed floor plans, you're sure to find the perfect fit for your lifestyle. Enjoy upgraded carpet, large walk-in-closets, gourmet kitchens and more.



Our personal commitment is to provide each and every resident with an exceptional living experience that istailored specifically around your requests and needs.



