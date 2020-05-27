All apartments in Phoenix
West 35th
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:44 PM

West 35th

Open Now until 5pm
15615 N 35th Ave · (602) 833-5475
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15615 N 35th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 254 · Avail. Aug 15

$849

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 685 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from West 35th.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
hardwood floors
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
package receiving
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
Stop looking and start living! West 35th Apartments is centrally located in the heart of Phoenix, right off the I-17 and Greenway Road providing convenient access to anywhere in the Valley. We are also close to Arrowhead Mall, AMC 30 Movie Theatre, Smart & Final Market as well as several restaurants. We offer worry-free living as well as a pet-friendly community near mjor employers. Whether you're relaxin at the resort style pool, barbequeing with you friends or enjoying your private balcony, West 35th Apartments has all the amenities you need. With four thoughtfully designed floor plans, you're sure to find the perfect fit for your lifestyle. Enjoy upgraded carpet, large walk-in-closets, gourmet kitchens and more.

Our personal commitment is to provide each and every resident with an exceptional living experience that istailored specifically around your requests and needs.

The pricing displayed is per month for new move-ins to the community and based on the move-in date selected. P

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
rent: $35 per month per animal
restrictions: Breed Restrictions & 50 Pound Weight Limit
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does West 35th have any available units?
West 35th has a unit available for $849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does West 35th have?
Some of West 35th's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is West 35th currently offering any rent specials?
West 35th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is West 35th pet-friendly?
Yes, West 35th is pet friendly.
Does West 35th offer parking?
Yes, West 35th offers parking.
Does West 35th have units with washers and dryers?
No, West 35th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does West 35th have a pool?
Yes, West 35th has a pool.
Does West 35th have accessible units?
No, West 35th does not have accessible units.
Does West 35th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, West 35th has units with dishwashers.
