All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 630 N 4TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
630 N 4TH Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

630 N 4TH Avenue

630 North 4th Avenue · (480) 756-9922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Downtown Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

630 North 4th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Downtown Phoenix

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2115 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
conference room
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
conference room
courtyard
parking
lobby
This Beautiful 1909 Historic Mixed Use Property is located in the heart of downtown Phoenix. Live, Work, Play. Property is zoned C-DT, Commercial Downtown which makes for endless opportunities. Walking distance to Light Rail, ASU, Financial District, Government Buildings, Convention Center, Galleries, and several restaurants. Steps away to the VIG Restaurant and bar. The property is bursting with character. It has a large living room (lobby), entry way (reception), dining room (conference room), 5 bedrooms (offices), 3 bathrooms, and large kitchen, patio, PARKING spot, and ADA equipped with handicap ramp. The house features a gated courtyard with tranquil fountain. Two covered parking spaces located inside the gated grounds just steps away from the back porch. Three additional units on the property for lease if more space is needed. Prior commercial tenants were a law firm, ad agency, and an acupuncturist. Work downstairs and live upstairs. Property is furnished with beautiful imported custom furniture which is included if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 630 N 4TH Avenue have any available units?
630 N 4TH Avenue has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 630 N 4TH Avenue have?
Some of 630 N 4TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 630 N 4TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
630 N 4TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 630 N 4TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 630 N 4TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 630 N 4TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 630 N 4TH Avenue does offer parking.
Does 630 N 4TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 630 N 4TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 630 N 4TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 630 N 4TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 630 N 4TH Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 630 N 4TH Avenue has accessible units.
Does 630 N 4TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 630 N 4TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 630 N 4TH Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Revival on Indian School
930 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85013

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity