630 N 4TH Avenue

This Beautiful 1909 Historic Mixed Use Property is located in the heart of downtown Phoenix. Live, Work, Play. Property is zoned C-DT, Commercial Downtown which makes for endless opportunities. Walking distance to Light Rail, ASU, Financial District, Government Buildings, Convention Center, Galleries, and several restaurants. Steps away to the VIG Restaurant and bar. The property is bursting with character. It has a large living room (lobby), entry way (reception), dining room (conference room), 5 bedrooms (offices), 3 bathrooms, and large kitchen, patio, PARKING spot, and ADA equipped with handicap ramp. The house features a gated courtyard with tranquil fountain. Two covered parking spaces located inside the gated grounds just steps away from the back porch. Three additional units on the property for lease if more space is needed. Prior commercial tenants were a law firm, ad agency, and an acupuncturist. Work downstairs and live upstairs. Property is furnished with beautiful imported custom furniture which is included if needed.