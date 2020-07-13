Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar elevator 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill hot tub internet access online portal cats allowed dogs allowed alarm system parking garage package receiving pet friendly

If you're looking for an apartment in Phoenix, AZ, that combines luxurious living spaces and resort-style amenities with an active community and an unbeatable location, you’ll love Acclaim Apartment Homes. This modern, pet-friendly apartment community is close to local restaurants and shops, and just 15 minutes from downtown Phoenix. Come see why so many people are raving about Acclaim.



Picture yourself coming home to your studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment and leaving the worries and stresses of the day behind you. Settle into the gourmet kitchen, complete with updated appliances, hardwood floors, soft lighting, and an elevated breakfast bar. This space, along with the rest of the sprawling apartment, is designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and its open-concept flows directly into the lounge area. The spacious lounge features plush carpeting, neutral color tones, and floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that lead out to a private patio. This is a quiet and private spac