All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like Acclaim.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
Acclaim
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:47 PM

Acclaim

Open Now until 5:30pm
2506 W Dunlap Ave · (480) 376-7129
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2506 W Dunlap Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Price and availability

VERIFIED 15 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 137 · Avail. Aug 13

$960

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 502 sqft

Unit 446 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 628 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 160 · Avail. Jul 19

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 539 sqft

Unit 227 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Acclaim.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
dogs allowed
alarm system
parking
garage
package receiving
pet friendly
If you're looking for an apartment in Phoenix, AZ, that combines luxurious living spaces and resort-style amenities with an active community and an unbeatable location, you’ll love Acclaim Apartment Homes. This modern, pet-friendly apartment community is close to local restaurants and shops, and just 15 minutes from downtown Phoenix. Come see why so many people are raving about Acclaim.

Picture yourself coming home to your studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment and leaving the worries and stresses of the day behind you. Settle into the gourmet kitchen, complete with updated appliances, hardwood floors, soft lighting, and an elevated breakfast bar. This space, along with the rest of the sprawling apartment, is designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and its open-concept flows directly into the lounge area. The spacious lounge features plush carpeting, neutral color tones, and floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that lead out to a private patio. This is a quiet and private spac

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46.04 per applicant
Deposit: $300 w/ approved credit
Move-in Fees: $255.75 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $255.75 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40.92 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Height limit: 16 inches
Parking Details: Attached garage or carport: included in lease (either 1 carport or garage, based on unit); Surface lot: inclued in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Acclaim have any available units?
Acclaim has 4 units available starting at $960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Acclaim have?
Some of Acclaim's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Acclaim currently offering any rent specials?
Acclaim is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Acclaim pet-friendly?
Yes, Acclaim is pet friendly.
Does Acclaim offer parking?
Yes, Acclaim offers parking.
Does Acclaim have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Acclaim offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Acclaim have a pool?
Yes, Acclaim has a pool.
Does Acclaim have accessible units?
No, Acclaim does not have accessible units.
Does Acclaim have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Acclaim has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Acclaim?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Las Colinas Apartments
5704 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity