Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Vista Sureno features beauty, convenience and style around every corner! From lush landscaping to spacious living spaces and an array of amenities, our apartments have everything you need to upgrade your lifestyle. Our newly-renovated one and two-bedroom apartments feature energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, wood-style vinyl flooring, and huge vaulted ceilings. Only a few steps from your front door, you'll find tons of amenities that will keep you smiling day-in and day-out. Soak up the sun beside our sparkling swimming pool, work up a sweat in our full-body fitness center, or unwind after a long day in our soothing spa, all here at Vista Sureno. Located in the highly sought-after Ahwatukee neighborhood, you'll have access to top-quality schools, tons of restaurants, entertainment hot-spots, and can enjoy discounted rates at the Ahwatukee Community Center. Plus, with immediate access to the I-10 Freeway, work, school and play are only minutes away. Contact our leasing team ...