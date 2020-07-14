All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:32 AM

Vista Sureno

4727 Warner Road · (480) 485-3340
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move in by July 31, 2020, and receive $300 OFF MOVE-IN COSTS! *Restrictions Apply, contact us for details!*
Location

4727 Warner Road, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ahwatukee

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2041 · Avail. now

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vista Sureno.

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Vista Sureno features beauty, convenience and style around every corner! From lush landscaping to spacious living spaces and an array of amenities, our apartments have everything you need to upgrade your lifestyle. Our newly-renovated one and two-bedroom apartments feature energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, wood-style vinyl flooring, and huge vaulted ceilings. Only a few steps from your front door, you'll find tons of amenities that will keep you smiling day-in and day-out. Soak up the sun beside our sparkling swimming pool, work up a sweat in our full-body fitness center, or unwind after a long day in our soothing spa, all here at Vista Sureno. Located in the highly sought-after Ahwatukee neighborhood, you'll have access to top-quality schools, tons of restaurants, entertainment hot-spots, and can enjoy discounted rates at the Ahwatukee Community Center. Plus, with immediate access to the I-10 Freeway, work, school and play are only minutes away. Contact our leasing team ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
rent: 50.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We know that the path to your heart is marked with paw prints and that the best part of your day is coming home to a wagging tail. It's just not home without them, so bring them to your new home at Vista Sureno! Please call our Leasing Office for complete pet policy information.
Parking Details: Other, assigned: $10/month. $10 per carport. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Vista Sureno have any available units?
Vista Sureno has a unit available for $1,065 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Vista Sureno have?
Some of Vista Sureno's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vista Sureno currently offering any rent specials?
Vista Sureno is offering the following rent specials: Move in by July 31, 2020, and receive $300 OFF MOVE-IN COSTS! *Restrictions Apply, contact us for details!*
Is Vista Sureno pet-friendly?
Yes, Vista Sureno is pet friendly.
Does Vista Sureno offer parking?
Yes, Vista Sureno offers parking.
Does Vista Sureno have units with washers and dryers?
No, Vista Sureno does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Vista Sureno have a pool?
Yes, Vista Sureno has a pool.
Does Vista Sureno have accessible units?
No, Vista Sureno does not have accessible units.
Does Vista Sureno have units with dishwashers?
No, Vista Sureno does not have units with dishwashers.

