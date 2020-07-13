Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Indigo.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
guest parking
internet access
online portal
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided tours by appointment (face covering required) and virtual tours via video chat. That's right, you can securely be granted access to a model unit to envision in person your new life at our property, on your own terms. Call or email us today!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 10-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Up to $500
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 flat fee
fee: $200 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Storage Details: Attached garage: included with every home