Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:43 PM

Indigo

Open Now until 6pm
16160 S 50th St · (480) 418-0108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16160 S 50th St, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1352 sqft

Unit 224 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1352 sqft

Unit 222 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1524 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Indigo.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
24hr gym
24hr maintenance
guest parking
internet access
online portal
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided tours by appointment (face covering required) and virtual tours via video chat. That's right, you can securely be granted access to a model unit to envision in person your new life at our property, on your own terms. Call or email us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Up to $500
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 flat fee
fee: $200 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Storage Details: Attached garage: included with every home

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Indigo have any available units?
Indigo has 3 units available starting at $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Indigo have?
Some of Indigo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Indigo currently offering any rent specials?
Indigo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Indigo pet-friendly?
Yes, Indigo is pet friendly.
Does Indigo offer parking?
Yes, Indigo offers parking.
Does Indigo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Indigo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Indigo have a pool?
Yes, Indigo has a pool.
Does Indigo have accessible units?
No, Indigo does not have accessible units.
Does Indigo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Indigo has units with dishwashers.
