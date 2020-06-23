All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
5644 South 41st Place
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5644 South 41st Place

5644 South 41st Place · No Longer Available
Location

5644 South 41st Place, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
5644 South 41st Place Available 04/05/19 5644 South 41st Place Phoenix, AZ 85040 - Welcome home to this spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom patio home with vaulted ceilings, skylights, tiled floors, fresh paint throughout, wood burning fireplace, laundry area, formal dining room, good sized backyard and 2 car carport. Visitor parking spaces and Community Pool. Close to shopping, parks, schools and more!

Click here to schedule a showing for this or any other properties: http://www.luxmanagementgroup.com/vacancies/

$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Phoenix Rental Sales Tax of 2.3% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.

(RLNE3014884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5644 South 41st Place have any available units?
5644 South 41st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5644 South 41st Place have?
Some of 5644 South 41st Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5644 South 41st Place currently offering any rent specials?
5644 South 41st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5644 South 41st Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5644 South 41st Place is pet friendly.
Does 5644 South 41st Place offer parking?
Yes, 5644 South 41st Place offers parking.
Does 5644 South 41st Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5644 South 41st Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5644 South 41st Place have a pool?
Yes, 5644 South 41st Place has a pool.
Does 5644 South 41st Place have accessible units?
No, 5644 South 41st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5644 South 41st Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5644 South 41st Place has units with dishwashers.
