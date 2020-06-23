Amenities

5644 South 41st Place Available 04/05/19 5644 South 41st Place Phoenix, AZ 85040 - Welcome home to this spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom patio home with vaulted ceilings, skylights, tiled floors, fresh paint throughout, wood burning fireplace, laundry area, formal dining room, good sized backyard and 2 car carport. Visitor parking spaces and Community Pool. Close to shopping, parks, schools and more!



$150.00 One Time Admin Fee + City of Phoenix Rental Sales Tax of 2.3% and $10.00 Monthly Admin Fee Apply.



(RLNE3014884)