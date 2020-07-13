All apartments in Phoenix
Oakridge Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
3330 W Greenway Rd · (602) 833-5276
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3330 W Greenway Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1130 · Avail. Sep 15

$745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1005 · Avail. Aug 6

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oakridge Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
At Oakridge, you will surely experience an upgrade in comfort and convenience. Oakridge offers Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom spacious apartment homes with all the amenities you could desire. Oakridge has been carefully planned to include close proximity to acclaimed schools, enticing restaurants, shopping and entertainment destinations. Just minutes from the I-17 and the Loop 101 Freeways puts Phoenix right at your fingertips. Indulge yourself in the simple luxuries that we offer here at Oakridge.

Our personal commitment is to provide each and every resident with an exceptional living experience that is tailored specifically around your requests and needs. The pricing displayed is per month for new move-in to the community and based on the move-in date selected.

Pricing may vary between individual apartments that share the same floor plan and based on lease terms available for the apartment selected. Other fees and charges that may be part of your lease are not included in the pricing dis

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one and 1/2 months rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: 35 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Covered lot. One assigned covered park.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oakridge Apartments have any available units?
Oakridge Apartments has 2 units available starting at $745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Oakridge Apartments have?
Some of Oakridge Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oakridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Oakridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oakridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Oakridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Oakridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Oakridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Oakridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oakridge Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oakridge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Oakridge Apartments has a pool.
Does Oakridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Oakridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Oakridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oakridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
