Oakridge Apartments

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one and 1/2 months rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: 35 lb Weight Limit
Parking Details: Covered lot. One assigned covered park.