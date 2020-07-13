All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

iLuminate

290 E Roosevelt St · (602) 461-8717
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

290 E Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Downtown Phoenix

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 216 · Avail. Oct 14

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 311 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Unit 518 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Unit 525 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,570

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 222 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,230

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1093 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from iLuminate.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
air conditioning
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog grooming area
e-payments
internet access
yoga

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Up to 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per person
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Certain breeds of dogs have dangerous temperaments and are not permitted. These breeds include Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Pit Bulls/American Staffordshire Terriers, Bull Terriers, Husky Breeds, Akitas, Chow Chow, Cane Corsos, Grate Danes, Mastiffs, Alaskan Malamute, Dalmatian, Wolf Hybrids, Presa Canario and Rottweilers, or any dog that is a mix of one or more of these breeds.
Parking Details: Garage $50 per month; tandem parking $100 per month.
Storage Details: Storage unit price varies ($35,$50,$75)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does iLuminate have any available units?
iLuminate has 9 units available starting at $1,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does iLuminate have?
Some of iLuminate's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is iLuminate currently offering any rent specials?
iLuminate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is iLuminate pet-friendly?
Yes, iLuminate is pet friendly.
Does iLuminate offer parking?
Yes, iLuminate offers parking.
Does iLuminate have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, iLuminate offers units with in unit laundry.
Does iLuminate have a pool?
Yes, iLuminate has a pool.
Does iLuminate have accessible units?
No, iLuminate does not have accessible units.
Does iLuminate have units with dishwashers?
No, iLuminate does not have units with dishwashers.
