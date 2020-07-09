San Mateo Townhomes

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

San Mateo is a beautiful luxury townhome community located in Central Phoenix. These brand-new townhomes are overflowing with amenities! Our residents enjoy fully equipped kitchens, full-size washer, and dryers, tons of storage, attached garages, and also offer privately fenced yards for select units! We invite you and your fur-babies to schedule a tour today!!



The San Mateo community is conveniently located in Central Phoenix, close to the Camelback Colonnade Shopping Plaza, Whole Foods, the Phoenix Children’s Hospital, and minutes from Downtown Phoenix.