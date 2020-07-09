All apartments in Phoenix
San Mateo Townhomes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 PM

San Mateo Townhomes

Open Now until 5:30pm
4435 North Longview Avenue · (833) 235-8722
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4435 North Longview Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014
Meadowbrook

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1258 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from San Mateo Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
San Mateo is a beautiful luxury townhome community located in Central Phoenix. These brand-new townhomes are overflowing with amenities! Our residents enjoy fully equipped kitchens, full-size washer, and dryers, tons of storage, attached garages, and also offer privately fenced yards for select units! We invite you and your fur-babies to schedule a tour today!!

The San Mateo community is conveniently located in Central Phoenix, close to the Camelback Colonnade Shopping Plaza, Whole Foods, the Phoenix Children’s Hospital, and minutes from Downtown Phoenix.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250.00
fee: $250.00
limit: 2
rent: $35.00
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does San Mateo Townhomes have any available units?
San Mateo Townhomes has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does San Mateo Townhomes have?
Some of San Mateo Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is San Mateo Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
San Mateo Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is San Mateo Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, San Mateo Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does San Mateo Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, San Mateo Townhomes offers parking.
Does San Mateo Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, San Mateo Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does San Mateo Townhomes have a pool?
No, San Mateo Townhomes does not have a pool.
Does San Mateo Townhomes have accessible units?
No, San Mateo Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does San Mateo Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
No, San Mateo Townhomes does not have units with dishwashers.
