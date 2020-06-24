Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
521 W MARLETTE Avenue
Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:35 PM
521 W MARLETTE Avenue
521 West Marlette Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
521 West Marlette Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
North Central Corridor
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Amazing Location in North Central Phoenix!! Three-Bedroom two-bath house for rent with a nice sized backyard in the Madison School District. Large bedrooms with carpeting less than one-year old.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 521 W MARLETTE Avenue have any available units?
521 W MARLETTE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 521 W MARLETTE Avenue have?
Some of 521 W MARLETTE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 521 W MARLETTE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
521 W MARLETTE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 W MARLETTE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 521 W MARLETTE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 521 W MARLETTE Avenue offer parking?
No, 521 W MARLETTE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 521 W MARLETTE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 W MARLETTE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 W MARLETTE Avenue have a pool?
No, 521 W MARLETTE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 521 W MARLETTE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 521 W MARLETTE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 521 W MARLETTE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 521 W MARLETTE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Prescott, AZ
