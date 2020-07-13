All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like Hidden Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
Hidden Cove
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

Hidden Cove

Open Now until 6pm
2001 W Union Hills Dr · (602) 833-0064
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2001 W Union Hills Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 149 · Avail. Sep 9

$829

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 237 · Avail. Sep 8

$944

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 840 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hidden Cove.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
cats allowed
carport
pool
internet access
pet friendly
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Hidden Cove Apartments. Perfectly situated in North Phoenix, Hidden Cove is the ideal place to call home! Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be. Living at Hidden Cove means you're close to public transportation, shopping and entertainment. Choose from our selection of studio, one and two bedroom floor plan options. We offer residents everything they need for a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $150-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25.50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy. Carport: included in lease; Open parking.
Storage Details: Storage unit attached to each apartment: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hidden Cove have any available units?
Hidden Cove has 2 units available starting at $829 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Hidden Cove have?
Some of Hidden Cove's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hidden Cove currently offering any rent specials?
Hidden Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hidden Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, Hidden Cove is pet friendly.
Does Hidden Cove offer parking?
Yes, Hidden Cove offers parking.
Does Hidden Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hidden Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hidden Cove have a pool?
Yes, Hidden Cove has a pool.
Does Hidden Cove have accessible units?
No, Hidden Cove does not have accessible units.
Does Hidden Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hidden Cove has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Hidden Cove?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Tierra Santa Apartments
4620 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Arcadia Walk
2606 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Paradise Falls
15434 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Tides at 38th
2929 North 38th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85050

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity