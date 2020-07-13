Hidden Cove

Lease Length: 6-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $150-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25.50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Other. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy. Carport: included in lease;
Open parking.
Storage Details: Storage unit attached to each apartment: included in lease