Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:02 AM

The Hawthorne

3848 N 3rd Ave · (602) 517-0557
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3848 N 3rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Central Avenue Corridor

Price and availability

VERIFIED 40 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3026 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

Unit 3044 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,210

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2082 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,475

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

Unit 2015 · Avail. now

$1,545

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

Unit 1060 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,560

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1042 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2024 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,715

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1198 sqft

Unit 1007 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,725

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1198 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Hawthorne.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
carport
cc payments
If you’re looking for a spacious apartment with enviable amenities and an unbeatable location just minutes from downtown Phoenix, you’ll love The Hawthorne Apartment Homes. This pet-friendly apartment community is designed to bring style, comfort, and convenience to your busy life. It's easy to see why so many people love coming home to The Hawthorne.

We offer one, two and three-bedroom apartments in a variety of different open-concept floor plans so you can choose the one that perfectly fits your lifestyle. Work your culinary magic in the expertly designed kitchen, complete with oak cabinetry, a complete energy-efficient appliance package, and upgraded countertops. Reheat leftovers from Mi Patio Mexican Restaurant down the street, or invite friends over for a home-cooked meal. The bright and airy lounge areas are ideal for entertaining and feature large windows, beautiful hardwood floors, and plenty of space to set up your living space just the way you want it. The private bedroom

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 100 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Hawthorne have any available units?
The Hawthorne has 7 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does The Hawthorne have?
Some of The Hawthorne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Hawthorne currently offering any rent specials?
The Hawthorne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Hawthorne pet-friendly?
Yes, The Hawthorne is pet friendly.
Does The Hawthorne offer parking?
Yes, The Hawthorne offers parking.
Does The Hawthorne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Hawthorne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Hawthorne have a pool?
Yes, The Hawthorne has a pool.
Does The Hawthorne have accessible units?
No, The Hawthorne does not have accessible units.
Does The Hawthorne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Hawthorne has units with dishwashers.
