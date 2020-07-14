Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill guest parking hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system carport cc payments

If you’re looking for a spacious apartment with enviable amenities and an unbeatable location just minutes from downtown Phoenix, you’ll love The Hawthorne Apartment Homes. This pet-friendly apartment community is designed to bring style, comfort, and convenience to your busy life. It's easy to see why so many people love coming home to The Hawthorne.



We offer one, two and three-bedroom apartments in a variety of different open-concept floor plans so you can choose the one that perfectly fits your lifestyle. Work your culinary magic in the expertly designed kitchen, complete with oak cabinetry, a complete energy-efficient appliance package, and upgraded countertops. Reheat leftovers from Mi Patio Mexican Restaurant down the street, or invite friends over for a home-cooked meal. The bright and airy lounge areas are ideal for entertaining and feature large windows, beautiful hardwood floors, and plenty of space to set up your living space just the way you want it. The private bedroom