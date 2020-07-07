All apartments in Phoenix
4841 S 21st St
4841 S 21st St

4841 South 21st Street · No Longer Available
Location

4841 South 21st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PLEASE USE WAZE FOR TURN-BY-TURN DIRECTIONS. Built in 2018, this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home offers 1,930 sq ft of living space and is ready to move in. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4841 S 21st St have any available units?
4841 S 21st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4841 S 21st St currently offering any rent specials?
4841 S 21st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4841 S 21st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4841 S 21st St is pet friendly.
Does 4841 S 21st St offer parking?
No, 4841 S 21st St does not offer parking.
Does 4841 S 21st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4841 S 21st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4841 S 21st St have a pool?
No, 4841 S 21st St does not have a pool.
Does 4841 S 21st St have accessible units?
No, 4841 S 21st St does not have accessible units.
Does 4841 S 21st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4841 S 21st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4841 S 21st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4841 S 21st St does not have units with air conditioning.

