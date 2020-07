Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool e-payments bbq/grill dogs allowed cats allowed on-site laundry pet friendly hot tub internet access lobby online portal

Welcome to Papago Crossing located in Phoenix, Arizona. Papago Crossing offers you spacious one and two-bedroom homes conveniently located to major retail centers, restaurants, cafes, and grocery stores. Enjoy the Arizona weather with a trip to Pierce Park, Greenbelt City Park, or the Phoenix Zoo! For a pet-friendly home located within minutes of the Loop 202 and Sky Harbor Airport, look no further than Papago Crossing!