All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4754 N 39th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4754 N 39th Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

4754 N 39th Ave

4754 North 39th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4754 North 39th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e4c52b00b2 ---- This quaint and charming home has 4 bedrooms and two baths. Stained concrete floors and a secure yard. STATUS: Occupied, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE OCCUPANT PLEASE READ THIS: PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4 SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive text or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card AREA INFORMATION: 40TH Avenue and Camelback FLOORING: Stained Concrete GARAGE/PARKING: 1 Car Carport KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Refrigerator, Cook top, Over, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities YEAR BUILT:1959 YARD: Desert Additional Amenities: Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent $195.00 Lease Admin Fee and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax. Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078, elizabeth@leaseaz.com All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

12 Months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4754 N 39th Ave have any available units?
4754 N 39th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4754 N 39th Ave have?
Some of 4754 N 39th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4754 N 39th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4754 N 39th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4754 N 39th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4754 N 39th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4754 N 39th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4754 N 39th Ave offers parking.
Does 4754 N 39th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4754 N 39th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4754 N 39th Ave have a pool?
No, 4754 N 39th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4754 N 39th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4754 N 39th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4754 N 39th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4754 N 39th Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Madera at Metro
3161 W Cheryl Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Ava Park
2524 W Glenrosa Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85017
Novella at Arcadia Townhomes
4402 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Liv Ahwatukee
16025 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85048
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Bella Vista
7810 N 14th Pl
Phoenix, AZ 85020

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College