Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:32 AM

Cactus Forty-2

4242 E Cactus Rd · (602) 207-8630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4242 E Cactus Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 315 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 522 sqft

Unit 413 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 522 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 227 · Avail. now

$1,101

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Unit 123 · Avail. now

$1,101

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Unit 247 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$1,241

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 904 sqft

Unit 443 · Avail. now

$1,251

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 904 sqft

Unit 320 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,257

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 904 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cactus Forty-2.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
bike storage
coffee bar
concierge
fire pit
green community
guest parking
guest suite
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
yoga
Luxury studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments in Phoenix await you at Cactus Forty-2, where you'll never have to compromise on comfort or style. Our dynamic location puts you within easy reach of all your favorite hot spots, and our amenities include granite counters, Shaker-style cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gourmet kitchens, and dramatic 9-ft. ceilings and accent walls. Our community boasts a stunning Olympic-sized swimming pool, a spa, state of the art fitness center, an outdoor fireplace and kitchen, and more. Come home to Cactus Forty-2 and live the lifestyle you deserve.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months,6 months,7 months,9 months,12 months,13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $35 for one pet - $60 for two pets
restrictions: Cats and Dogs are welcome at Cactus Forty-2. Maximum of two pets per apartment home. Pet Deposit and Pet Rent is assessed. The following dog breeds are not permitted: Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, Chow Chows, Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Great Danes, Huskies, Pit Bulls (American Staffordshire Terriers & Staffordshire Bull Terriers), Rottweilers, St. Bernards, Wolf Hybrids, and Bull Mastiffs. Other Breed and Weight Restrictions may apply, please call for details.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Covered Parking Available.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cactus Forty-2 have any available units?
Cactus Forty-2 has 18 units available starting at $1,101 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Cactus Forty-2 have?
Some of Cactus Forty-2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cactus Forty-2 currently offering any rent specials?
Cactus Forty-2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cactus Forty-2 pet-friendly?
Yes, Cactus Forty-2 is pet friendly.
Does Cactus Forty-2 offer parking?
Yes, Cactus Forty-2 offers parking.
Does Cactus Forty-2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cactus Forty-2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cactus Forty-2 have a pool?
Yes, Cactus Forty-2 has a pool.
Does Cactus Forty-2 have accessible units?
No, Cactus Forty-2 does not have accessible units.
Does Cactus Forty-2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cactus Forty-2 has units with dishwashers.
