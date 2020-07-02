Lease Length: 3 months,6 months,7 months,9 months,12 months,13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $150
limit: 2
rent: $35 for one pet - $60 for two pets
restrictions: Cats and Dogs are welcome at Cactus Forty-2. Maximum of two pets per apartment home. Pet Deposit and Pet Rent is assessed. The following dog breeds are not permitted: Akitas, Alaskan Malamutes, Chow Chows, Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Great Danes, Huskies, Pit Bulls (American Staffordshire Terriers & Staffordshire Bull Terriers), Rottweilers, St. Bernards, Wolf Hybrids, and Bull Mastiffs. Other Breed and Weight Restrictions may apply, please call for details.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Covered Parking Available.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.