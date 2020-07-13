All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:41 PM

North Mountain Village

3333 W Thunderbird Rd · (602) 313-1288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3333 W Thunderbird Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Surrey Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 2100B · Avail. Jul 25

$809

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 397 sqft

Unit 1040A · Avail. Jul 23

$809

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 397 sqft

Unit 2040A · Avail. Aug 10

$809

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 397 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 2014A · Avail. Sep 13

$859

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 440 sqft

Unit 2047B · Avail. Sep 24

$859

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 440 sqft

Unit 1147A · Avail. Aug 10

$889

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 611 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2095A · Avail. Sep 10

$984

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from North Mountain Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
concierge
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
hot tub
North Mountain Village Apartments for rent in Phoenix, Arizona is a quiet community offering a combination of sophistication and relaxation. This luxury Phoenix community features five richly-appointed layouts consisting of studios, one and two bedroom apartment homes with a generous array of refinements. Your best friend is welcome, as North Mountain Village features pet friendly apartments for rent.

Residents of North Mountain Village can enjoy a wide variety of attractions with fabulous restaurants and retail shopping all nearby. Conveniently located within walking distance of Fry's Shopping Center, Ross, the Metro Mall and offers easy access to I-17. We are also close to the City Bus line and Light Rail, as well as the Arrowhead Mall, Westgate Entertainment, and Anthem Outlet Mall.

Superior design, landscaping and craftsmanship with an insistence on quality are among the many why North Mountain Village Apartments for rent stand out as a premier community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 14-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40.92 per applicant
Deposit: $150 -1 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does North Mountain Village have any available units?
North Mountain Village has 12 units available starting at $809 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does North Mountain Village have?
Some of North Mountain Village's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is North Mountain Village currently offering any rent specials?
North Mountain Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is North Mountain Village pet-friendly?
Yes, North Mountain Village is pet friendly.
Does North Mountain Village offer parking?
No, North Mountain Village does not offer parking.
Does North Mountain Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, North Mountain Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does North Mountain Village have a pool?
Yes, North Mountain Village has a pool.
Does North Mountain Village have accessible units?
No, North Mountain Village does not have accessible units.
Does North Mountain Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, North Mountain Village has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for North Mountain Village?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

