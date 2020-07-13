Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center concierge dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed hot tub

North Mountain Village Apartments for rent in Phoenix, Arizona is a quiet community offering a combination of sophistication and relaxation. This luxury Phoenix community features five richly-appointed layouts consisting of studios, one and two bedroom apartment homes with a generous array of refinements. Your best friend is welcome, as North Mountain Village features pet friendly apartments for rent.



Residents of North Mountain Village can enjoy a wide variety of attractions with fabulous restaurants and retail shopping all nearby. Conveniently located within walking distance of Fry's Shopping Center, Ross, the Metro Mall and offers easy access to I-17. We are also close to the City Bus line and Light Rail, as well as the Arrowhead Mall, Westgate Entertainment, and Anthem Outlet Mall.



Superior design, landscaping and craftsmanship with an insistence on quality are among the many why North Mountain Village Apartments for rent stand out as a premier community!