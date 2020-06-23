Rent Calculator
4601 E Jones Ave
4601 East Jones Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4601 East Jones Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
Available 3/13! Townhome Style 2 bedroom 1 bathroom town home. Great Price for location!!
Enjoy your private yard ready for your imagination. Complex includes a pool and playground!
Please Email Tim or check out our website at www.azrentalhomes.com
email Tim@azrentalhomes.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4601 E Jones Ave have any available units?
4601 E Jones Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4601 E Jones Ave have?
Some of 4601 E Jones Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4601 E Jones Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4601 E Jones Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 E Jones Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4601 E Jones Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4601 E Jones Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4601 E Jones Ave does offer parking.
Does 4601 E Jones Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4601 E Jones Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 E Jones Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4601 E Jones Ave has a pool.
Does 4601 E Jones Ave have accessible units?
No, 4601 E Jones Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4601 E Jones Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4601 E Jones Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
