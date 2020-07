Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance hot tub

From the heart of Phoenix, our inviting residential community puts you minutes from the finest shopping and restaurants in the valley! Camelback Cove Apartments offer contemporary studio, one- and two-bedroom homes featuring spacious living rooms with dining areas, modern kitchens with dishwashers and garbage disposals, cozy bedrooms with huge closets, and private balconies and patios in select units. With accented walls, mirrors, air conditioning and additional storage, you'll discover why our community of Camelback Cove Apartments is your perfect home.