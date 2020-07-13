All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like Cobalt on 32nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
Cobalt on 32nd Street
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:47 PM

Cobalt on 32nd Street

18350 N 32nd St · (602) 497-3902
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18350 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cobalt on 32nd Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
guest suite
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
If you're looking for an apartment in Phoenix, AZ, that’s both modern and stylish, be sure to check out Cobalt Apartment Homes. Our community is conveniently located near both employment and educational opportunities, and downtown Phoenix is only a short drive away. Whether you're looking for top restaurants, five-star entertainment, premier shopping, or outdoor adventure, you'll find it near Cobalt.

Select either a one or two-bedroom apartment in our community depending on your needs. Enjoy an updated kitchen complete with beautiful stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. You'll appreciate the beautiful wood-style flooring throughout, central air conditioning, in-home laundry rooms, and a built-in tech center. Your large private patio or balcony is perfect for that morning cup of coffee or evening conversation.

Step outside your apartment and find a resort-like pool as well as the state-of-the-art fitness center. Enjoy outdoor gas grills, natural gas fire pit, and a gr

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - $350 depending on unit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $300 (one time charge)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds;
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease, Attached garage: included in select units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cobalt on 32nd Street have any available units?
Cobalt on 32nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Cobalt on 32nd Street have?
Some of Cobalt on 32nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cobalt on 32nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
Cobalt on 32nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cobalt on 32nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, Cobalt on 32nd Street is pet friendly.
Does Cobalt on 32nd Street offer parking?
Yes, Cobalt on 32nd Street offers parking.
Does Cobalt on 32nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cobalt on 32nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cobalt on 32nd Street have a pool?
Yes, Cobalt on 32nd Street has a pool.
Does Cobalt on 32nd Street have accessible units?
No, Cobalt on 32nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does Cobalt on 32nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cobalt on 32nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Cobalt on 32nd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Canyon Springs
14020 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Atrium Court
2323 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity