Cobalt on 32nd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge fire pit 24hr gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance guest suite hot tub online portal package receiving

If you're looking for an apartment in Phoenix, AZ, that’s both modern and stylish, be sure to check out Cobalt Apartment Homes. Our community is conveniently located near both employment and educational opportunities, and downtown Phoenix is only a short drive away. Whether you're looking for top restaurants, five-star entertainment, premier shopping, or outdoor adventure, you'll find it near Cobalt.



Select either a one or two-bedroom apartment in our community depending on your needs. Enjoy an updated kitchen complete with beautiful stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. You'll appreciate the beautiful wood-style flooring throughout, central air conditioning, in-home laundry rooms, and a built-in tech center. Your large private patio or balcony is perfect for that morning cup of coffee or evening conversation.



Step outside your apartment and find a resort-like pool as well as the state-of-the-art fitness center. Enjoy outdoor gas grills, natural gas fire pit, and a gr