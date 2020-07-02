All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4319 North 15th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4319 North 15th Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4319 North 15th Avenue

4319 North 15th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4319 North 15th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Melrose Woodlea

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,385 sf home is located in Phoenix, AZ. This home features hardwood floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4319 North 15th Avenue have any available units?
4319 North 15th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4319 North 15th Avenue have?
Some of 4319 North 15th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4319 North 15th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4319 North 15th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 North 15th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4319 North 15th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4319 North 15th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4319 North 15th Avenue offers parking.
Does 4319 North 15th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4319 North 15th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 North 15th Avenue have a pool?
No, 4319 North 15th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4319 North 15th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4319 North 15th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4319 North 15th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4319 North 15th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Cities for Families 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Elux
35035 North North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85040
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College