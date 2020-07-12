/
melrose woodlea
353 Apartments for rent in Melrose Woodlea, Phoenix, AZ
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4436 N 8th Ave 108
4436 N 8th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$895
650 sqft
Melrose Place 36 - Property Id: 274521 Apply ONLY at www.AcoraAm.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
740 West Elm Street
740 West Elm Street, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
929 sqft
This 2 bedroom unit is located at the Solaris Community in the desirable Melrose District! Walking distance to shopping, restaurants, and the light rail system, make this an ideal location.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
4601 N 12TH Avenue
4601 North 12th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
625 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely updated 1 bedroom/1 bath unit in N. Central Phx. Located near popular Melrose district. New cermaic tile floors. New kitchen with white shaker cabinets, granite counters, and Stainless appliances. New interior doors and hardware.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
729 W COOLIDGE Street
729 West Coolidge Street, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$925
608 sqft
Adorable one bedroom in the heart of Melrose! Tile and laminate floors throughout! Unit comes with washer/dryer and fridge! Beautifully updated bathroom! Overlooks the community pool! Hurry to this one!
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Phoenix Gardens
4435 North 8th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Melrose District on 8th Avenue, Melrose Place 36 is a newly renovated apartment community with upgraded unit interiors and common area amenities.
Results within 1 mile of Melrose Woodlea
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Park on Central
4001 North Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1462 sqft
A centrally-located complex, these apartments come in one-, two-, three-bedroom, and penthouse floorplans. Amenities include modern gray cabinets, stainless steel appliances, under-mount sinks and illuminated bathroom mirrors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
24 Units Available
The Station on Central
4140 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1378 sqft
Great location, close to Light Rail Route 41 Indian School and Central Stop. Community features BBQ grills, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments have ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
13 Units Available
Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,077
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1038 sqft
Luxury living near Trophy campus, canal and trails. Community features pool with waterfall, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. Coffee bar and internet on-site. Enjoy kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
Clarendon Park
222 W Clarendon Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,025
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
739 sqft
Located close to shopping, golf and dining in the heart of downtown Phoenix. Residents can take advantage of covered lot, pool and extra storage. Units have walk-in closets, garbage disposal and dishwasher.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
The Curve at Melrose
4333 N 6th Dr, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,195
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1043 sqft
Minutes from the Melrose District. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool, fire pit, outdoor pool table and elevated lounge area. Spacious interiors with a mid-century, modern feel. Lots of storage and impressive views.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
The Hawthorne
3848 N 3rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,190
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1198 sqft
Lavish and convenient, this community offers high-end design: white-washed oak cabinets, self-cleaning ovens and vaulted ceilings, just to name a few. Large, sparkling pool and hot tub, gym, and social clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,065
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
999 sqft
Choose from three spacious layouts. Amenities include designer kitchen cabinets and counters and new appliances. Located just blocks away from the light rail, Phoenix Central Library and Phoenix Art Museum.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
51 Units Available
Parc Midtown
3993 North 3rd Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,175
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1104 sqft
Luxurious units have top-of-the-line appliances, upgraded features, and unique layouts. Located in Midtown Phoenix, close to coffee shops, light rail, and restaurants. Community includes fitness center, pool, and TV lounge.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
143 Units Available
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1168 sqft
Get ready to raise your vibe and embark on a new chapter of your life at CENTRA Midtown Phoenix, a brand-new, modern apartment community in Midtown Phoenix.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
Broadstone Osborn
240 West Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,535
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1035 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
The Icon on Central
77 W Coolidge St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,010
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
976 sqft
Pet-friendly community in Uptown. Features a pool, on-site laundry, walk-in closets and covered parking. Light rail station is across the street, and many restaurants are within walking distance.
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
1 Unit Available
SOL at Christown
1717 W Missouri Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
Our Community is a beautiful Single Story complex with all the luxury amenities. Residents enjoy our Sparkling pool with BBQ area, laundry facility, and covered parking all within the gated perimiter.
Last updated March 11 at 09:31pm
27 Units Available
The Astor at Osborn by Mark-Taylor
3300 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,251
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1117 sqft
The Astor on Osborn redefines luxury big-city living with a pet spa, resort-style pool, Club room with billiards and HDTVs, full entertainment kitchen, plus modern, spacious apartment interiors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
2 Units Available
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$910
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in uptown Phoenix, Solano Parks convenient location offers close proximity to shopping, public transportation, and great schools. Our Spacious apartments include our standard appliance package with select upgraded units available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$780
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
875 sqft
Uptown 68 is now offering apartment living redesigned! We have recently completed renovations and now offer beautiful apartment homes with all the modern modifications you are accustomed to seeing in a boutique style community! In addition to our
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
2025 West
2025 W Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$750
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Under New Management, 2025 West's prime location near the I-17, 51 and I-10 as well as on the bus line will entice you to call 2025 your new home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
16 Units Available
The Lex On Central
10 W Minnezona Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,270
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1152 sqft
Character is the word for these architecturally eye-catching homes. These uptown Phoenix apartments are at once charming and modern, with details such as barbecue areas and even bike rentals.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3600 N 5TH Avenue
3600 North 5th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1190 sqft
Stunning fully remodeled modern unit in the Exclusive ''Pierre'' building located in the Heart of Central Phoenix* This amazing unit features 2 large bedrooms and the buildings best views from your private 3rd floor deck overlooking the pool*
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3318 N 18TH Avenue
3318 North 18th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,110
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This awesome Community is just a few minutes from the hip & trendy Melrose District w/all its hotspots, restaurants, entertainment & eclectic shopping venues; tryout Googie & Modern Manor.
